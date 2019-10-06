Pulisic registers assist in Chelsea’s lopsided win over Southampton

Christian Pulisic returned to the field for Chelsea on Sunday and made the most of his time against Southampton.

Pulisic recorded his second league assist of the season in Chelsea’s 4-1 win at St. Mary’s Stadium. The 21-year-old linked up with Michy Batshuayi late in the match to give him some confidence heading into U.S. Men’s National Team duty.

After coming on as a second-half substitute, Pulisic rolled a through ball behind the Southampton backline and Batshuayi slotted home to further add to Chelsea’s lead.

The win moves Chelsea up to fifth place in the league standings with 14 points through eight matches.

Pulisic now heads into USMNT camp for Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada.