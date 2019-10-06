Pulisic registers assist in Chelsea’s lopsided win over Southampton

Christian Pulisic returned to the field for Chelsea on Sunday and made the most of his time against Southampton.
Pulisic recorded his second league assist of the season in Chelsea’s 4-1 win at St. Mary’s Stadium. The 21-year-old linked up with Michy Batshuayi late in the match to give him some confidence heading into U.S. Men’s National Team duty.
After coming on as a second-half substitute, Pulisic rolled a through ball behind the Southampton backline and Batshuayi slotted home to further add to Chelsea’s lead.
The win moves Chelsea up to fifth place in the league standings with 14 points through eight matches.
Pulisic now heads into USMNT camp for Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada.
I think we need to stop worrying. That was an impressive assist. He’s still in decent form so he will get time here and there. All his competition is in really good form too so it will be hard to displace them unless they pick up an injury or fall out of form. Still, playing like that, he will get some more time and there will be more rotation in the squad. Maybe I’m being overly optimistic, but that 10 minute cameo will help.
I will worry if he falls out of form and isn’t seeing any time after New Year’s.
Pulisic registers assist…..to fellow DORTMUND TRANFER / PRODUCT Michy Batshuayi……Two players who both came off the bench (so the sky is not falling coming on as a sub for Chelsea) and who were BOTH GROOMED by no other than Jürgen Norbert Klopp himself (the German professional football manager and former player, who is the dynamic manager of Premier League club Liverpool, known for grooming young talent).
Brighter days are coming…….keep working kid!!!!
Is this satire? Batshuayi spent half a season on loan at Dortmund.
uhhhh, Klopp never coached Batshuayi. At any level. Klopp was managing Liverpool a full 2 years before Batshuyai was loaned to Dortmund. Marcelo Bielsa, at Marseille, was the one who put Batshuyai into the first team. He’s NEITHER a Dortmund transfer or academy graduate.
