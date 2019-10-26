Pulisic bags first career hat trick for first Premier League goals

Christian Pulisic is having the time of his life against Burnley.

Pulisic scored his first ever hat trick to open the scoring for Chelsea with two wonderful solo efforts and a well placed header.

Pulisic scored Chelsea’s opener against Burnley by doing everything himself. He regained possession after Burnley right back Matthew Lowton fell down near the center of the park. He ran the ball into the penalty area, evading a pair of defenders in the process. Finally, he finished with a well placed shot at the far post through three opposing players and keeper Nick Pope.

Just gonna drop this Pulisic goal video here for y'all ▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬

═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂

◢◤█▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤

█▄ █ █▄███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬

◥█████◤

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬

╬═╬ __😅

╬═╬/ \

⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zRB9CFviXY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

The young American took off into a sliding celebration with a look that combined joy and relief.

He wasn’t done there, however. He picked up a second right before half time with another fantastic solo effort. This time he gained possession in midfield again, ran to the top of the 18, crossed over to his right foot, and smashed a low shot off a defender and past Pope.

The third of his natural hat trick came in the 56th minute off a corner. After Mason Mount’s initial bal was cleared right back to him, he picked Pulisic out near the top of the six-yard box for an open header and he made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

PULISIC HATTRICK AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/UPNktW4pBp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

Pulisic is now the second American to score a Premier League hat trick. The only other one came on January 21, 2012 when Clint Dempsey scored three goals for Fulham against Newcastle in a 5-2 win.

Pulisic is emerging from a rough patch early in his Chelsea career. He struggled to pick up starting minutes despite receiving praise from manager Frank Lampard on multiple occasions. He was frequently coming on as a sub and making big passes and racking up assists, but today was his first start in the league since August 31, and he certainly rewarded his manager for selecting him this time.

Pulisic now has a trio of goals to go along with five assists in ten appearances since joining Chelsea over the summer.