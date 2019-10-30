SBISoccer.com

Question of the Day: Does LAFC's playoff loss erase its claim to "Best MLS team ever" status?

Los Angeles FC’s record-setting season came to an early end on Tuesday night, as the Seattle Sounders spoiled LAFC’s bid to add an MLS Cup title to its Supporters’ Shield.

LAFC’s league-record points total did nothing for it on Tuesday, as the Sounders frustrated and neutralized the highest-scoring attack in MLS history to secure a trip to the MLS Cup final for the third time in four seasons.

It didn’t take long for questions to be raised about how to put LAFC’s season in perspective. LAFC dominated the league in a way we hadn’t seen MLS dominated before, scoring more goals and posting a higher goal differential than any team in league history. Carlos Vela was the runaway pick for MLS MVP during the record season, shattering the goal record, and contributing to more total goals than anyone in the league’s history.

That didn’t seem to matter much on Tuesday though, as the final note on LAFC’s incredible season was a lackluster loss, while Vela’s outstanding 2019 was capped by his quiet performance in the match that cost his team the title.

The loss to Seattle doesn’t change LAFC’s regular-season accomplishments, or the reality that Bob Bradley’s team set a new standard for both consistency and attacking quality, which is why there are still some who believe LAFC still has a claim to the title of ‘Best MLS Team ever’, even after losing on Tuesday.

What do you think? Do you believe LAFC still should be considered the best MLS team of all time, or does its playoff failure eliminate it from the discussion?

Cast your vote, and share your thoughts below:

