Report: Tyler Adams slated for first-team return in November

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly aiming for a first-team return in November.

The 20-year-old has missed the start of the Bundesliga season due to injury, which also forced him to miss international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team over the summer and start of fall. Adams made 10 league appearances last season, registering two assists for Leipzig under then head coach Ralf Rangnick. With Julian Nagelsmann now at the helm, Adams will have to get fully fit and prove himself for a spot in the starting lineup.

“I will try to be in full training after the Wolfsburg match (Oct. 19th), then I’ll have to train a few weeks without any problems, and in the end the coach will have to decide when I’m ready to play again,” said Adams in an interview with German outlet Sportbuzzer.

“It’s easy if you were not really hurt during your entire career, you take it for granted to be healthy, now I have a different perspective. When I get back to the field, I know that I have to do everything I can to stay healthy.”

Adams made a positive transition to Germany from Major League Soccer, but now will be facing adversity after suffering a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Like USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, Adams can play a variety of different positions, but was used most frequently in the heart of midfield under Rangnick.

Despite missing out on both Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League matches so far with RB Leipzig, Adams tried to remain positive by talking to teammates about their past injury problems. Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg is one of those players and Adams admits he learned from it.

“It’s good to hear from such a good player how he [Emil] dealt with it, because it’s tough, some days you feel well and you think you can play a game and the next day you do not remember what’s going on,” Adams said.

RB Leipzig is currently fifth in the Bundesliga table with 14 points from seven matches and three points from their opening two matches in the Champions League. Although Adams has had to wait for his moment to get back to fitness, the opportunity of returning fresh could pay huge dividends heading into the busy part of the Bundesliga season.