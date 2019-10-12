SBISoccer.com

Robinson leaves USMNT camp with hamstring injury

Robinson leaves USMNT camp with hamstring injury

Uncategorized

Robinson leaves USMNT camp with hamstring injury

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Miles Robinson will play no part in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final Concacaf Nations League match this month.

U.S. Soccer announced Saturday that Robinson has left camp after picking up a left hamstring injury in postmatch training. The Atlanta United defender has returned to his club for further evaluation ahead of the start of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Robinson dressed but did not play in the USMNT’s 7-0 win over Cuba in D.C. on Friday night. He will not be replaced on the roster, which now stands at 24 players.

With Robinson’s departure, Matt Miazga, Aaron Long, and Tim Ream will battle for minutes against fellow Group A leaders Canada.

The USMNT travels to BMO Field on Oct. 15th for its final match this month against the Canadians.

Uncategorized

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

As players report for international duty, there will be plenty of soccer to enjoy this weekend as UEFA European Qualifiers and the CONCACAF Nations League roll on. Out of Europe, the biggest storyline (…)

More SBI
Home