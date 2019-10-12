Robinson leaves USMNT camp with hamstring injury

Miles Robinson will play no part in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s final Concacaf Nations League match this month.

U.S. Soccer announced Saturday that Robinson has left camp after picking up a left hamstring injury in postmatch training. The Atlanta United defender has returned to his club for further evaluation ahead of the start of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

📰 | Due to a left hamstring strain, defender Miles Robinson has been forced to withdraw from the #USMNT roster. The squad now stands at 24 players heading into Tuesday's @CNationsLeague match at 🇨🇦. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 12, 2019

Robinson dressed but did not play in the USMNT’s 7-0 win over Cuba in D.C. on Friday night. He will not be replaced on the roster, which now stands at 24 players.

With Robinson’s departure, Matt Miazga, Aaron Long, and Tim Ream will battle for minutes against fellow Group A leaders Canada.

The USMNT travels to BMO Field on Oct. 15th for its final match this month against the Canadians.