Sargent: "I think we're going in a good way right now"

Josh Sargent made an impact for Werder Bremen in the second-consecutive week. Although he didn’t find the back of the net, he did set up teammate Davy Klaassen for the second of Bremen’s two goals at Bayer Leverkusen.

In a 2-2 draw at the BayArena, Sargent continued to earn consistent minutes with Bremen and made the most of Florian Kohfeldt’s decision to start him. He played 86 minutes in the draw and was aggressive in the offensive end of the pitch. Sargent reflected on the result postmatch as Bremen picked up their fourth draw in their past four matches.

“I knew that they had physically strong defenders and it was a challenge. But I can learn from games like this. At the end of the day we’re happy with the point. I think lots of teams would take a point when they come here. But everyone knows that we wanted to win the game,” Sargent said postmatch.

“We need to win more games, in order to improve. More and more players are returning from injury and we will get better.”

Sargent now has two goals and two assists in eight league appearances for Bremen, continuing to prove his worth for the club. With Niclas Fullkrug and Yuya Osako currently out with injuries, Sargent has been relied on in attack with the likes of Milot Rashica and Leonardo Bittencourt joining him.

Bremen easily could’ve lost Saturday’s match to Leverkusen if it wasn’t for VAR wiping away Lucas Asario’s second goal of the afternoon. Still, Bremen got another lifeline and made the most of it to leave with a point. The club is in 12th place with 10 points and now turns towards German Cup play this week with FC Heidenheim coming to town.

“It was a lot of back and forth,” Sargent said. “It was good from us to get a point at the end of the day, but obviously we wanted to figure out a way to win the game. But I think the way we’re going is good right now.”

Sargent will look to be in Kohfeldt’s starting lineup plans for Heidenheim, before a home league clash with Freiburg comes three days later on Nov. 2nd.