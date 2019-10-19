Sargent scores in Werder Bremen return

Josh Sargent may have had a quiet night in Canada on Tuesday, but the U.S. Men’s National Team striker resumed his run of good form for Werder Bremen upon his return to Bundesliga play.

The USMNT forward scored his second league goal of the Bundesliga season in a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

It only took Sargent seven minutes to break the deadlock against Hertha Berlin. After working a give-and-go to free himself in the penalty area, Sargent struck a shot towards goal which deflected in past Rune Jarstein.

Josh Sargent scored his second goal of the season as Werder Bremen took a 1-0 lead into halftime against Hertha Berlin 🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LsDPTZkoah — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 19, 2019

Hertha Berlin equalized in the 70th minute through Dodi Lukebakio.

Sargent played 74 minutes for Werder Bremen, winning two duels and making two recoveries. The draw puts Werder Bremen in 11th place in the Bundesliga with nine points, with a trip to face Bayer Leverkusen on Oct. 26th up next on the schedule.