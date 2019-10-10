Sargent to earn his first competitive USMNT start vs. Cuba

Josh Sargent will lead the line on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed the news on Thursday at a press conference ahead of his side’s Concacaf Nations League opener against Cuba at Audi Field. Overall, it will be Sargent’s second consecutive start for the USMNT, after getting the nod in the team’s 1-1 draw against Uruguay back in September.

“Josh [Sargent] will start the game tomorrow so he has a great opportunity,” Berhalter said. “It will be nice to see how he can perform tomorrow in the context of the team performance.”

Sargent, 19, has made six appearances domestically this season for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, scoring one goal and adding one assist. After not being a part of the USMNT’s Gold Cup roster over the summer, Sargent has continued to improve as a professional and was rewarded with a call in for this month’s set of matches.

His last goal for the USMNT cam in Oct. 2018 in a 1-1 draw against Peru. Sargent will be fighting with Gyasi Zardes to remain in the starting lineup for the USMNT’s trip to Canada next week, in the second of two Nations League matches.