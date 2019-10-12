SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Jordan Morris

WASHINGTON — Weston McKennie may have scored a record-breaking hat trick, but there was another player who put in even more impressive work in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s lopsided victory.

Jordan Morris had a hand in five goals as the USMNT routed Cuba to the tune of 7-0 in a Concacaf Nations League match on Friday night. Morris not only assisted on three goals in the bloodbath at Audi Field, including McKennie’s first two tallies inside five minutes, but also scored one himself and helped force an own goal.

For his efforts, the 24-year-old Morris claimed the SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.

It was an exceptional showing for Morris, who came out of the gates flying with his game-winning helper after less than a minute. The Seattle Sounders attacker kept taking full advantage of the space in behind during the early going, repeatedly racing forward and delivering a steady dose of pinpoint low balls across the 18-yard box.

Morris also got on the scoresheet during the Americans’ incredible start, slotting in their third goal, off a pass from McKennie, with ease in the ninth minute.

Honorable mention for Man of the Match went to McKennie, who was lethal in the early going. McKennie’s finishing saw him break the USMNT‘s record for fastest hat-trick, which had previously been set at 21 minutes in a 2002 Concacaf Gold Cup match vs. El Salvador by striker Brian McBride.

