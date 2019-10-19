SBISoccer.com

SBI's MLS Cup Playoff Predictions

SBI's MLS Cup Playoff Predictions

SBI's MLS Cup Playoff Predictions

The 2019 MLS Cup playoffs kick off this weekend with 14 teams vying for the MLS Cup title currently held by Atlanta United.

The reigning champions aren’t the favorites to repeat though. That distinction goes to Los Angeles FC, which ran away with the Supporters’ Shield and heads into the postseason looking like a clear-cut favorite.

Here are SBI’s editorial staff’s picks for the 2019 MLS Playoffs:

Ives Galarcep, Editor-in-Chief

EASTern Conference

First Round: Atlanta United beats Revolution, Union beat Red Bulls, Toronto FC beats D.C. United

Semifinal Round: Atlanta United beats Union, NYCFC beats Toronto FC

Conference Final: Atlanta United beats NYCFC

Western Conference

First Round: Sounders beat FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake beats Timbers, Minnesota United beat Galaxy

Semifinal Round: Los Angeles FC beat Minnesota United, Sounders beat Real Salt Lake

Conference Final: LAFC beat Sounders

MLS CUP FINAL

LAFC beats Atlanta United

The reigning champions will give LAFC all they can handle, but Bob Bradley’s squad will ride the energy of the home crowd at Banc of California Stadium, with Carlos Vela capping his historic season with a Man of the Match performance to help LAFC complete the double.

Larry Henry Jr., Managing Editor

EASTern conference

First Round: Union beats Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Revolution, Toronto FC beats D.C. United

Semifinal Round: NYCFC beats Toronto FC, Atlanta United beats Union

Conference Final: Atlanta United beats NYCFC

WESTern conference

First Round: Minnesota beats Galaxy, Timbers beats RSL, Sounders beat Dallas.

Semifinal Round: LAFC beats Minnesota, Sounders beat Timbers

Conference Final: LAFC beats Sounders

MLS CUP FINAL

LAFC beats Atlanta United

The Supporters’ Shield winners will run the table and claim their first league title after defeating Atlanta United at home. Carlos Vela will play a major part up to the final, however Mark-Anthony Kaye will shine in the Final at home, giving Bob Bradley’s side a 3-1 triumph over the Five Stripes.

Joe Hojnacki, Assistant Editor

EASTern conference

First Round: Atlanta United beats Revolution, D.C. United beats Toronto FC, Union beats Red Bulls

Semifinal Round: D.C. United beats New York City FC, Atlanta United beats Union

Conference Final: Atlanta United beats D.C. United

WESTern conference

First Round: Minnesota beats Galaxy, Timbers beat RSL, Sounders beat FC Dallas.

Semifinal Round: LAFC beats Minnesota, Sounders beat Timbers

Conference Final: LAFC beats Sounders

MLS CUP FINAL

LAFC beats Atlanta United

Nothing will stop the powerhouse that is LAFC from taking it all, not even past years champions. Carlos Vela and their rowdy fans won’t let it happen. There’s just too much talent playing too well. They tailed off towards the end of the season, but they’ve had time to get healthy and will be fully armed and operational once the Western Semis start.

