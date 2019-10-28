Sergino Dest chooses the USMNT

Sergino Dest took time to make his final decision on which national team he would represent going forward, and after deliberating, the Ajax defender has decided to play for the United States.

The 18-year-old fullback announced his decision on Monday, revealing his intention to represent the United States going forward.

“I am happy to announce that I have decided to keep playing for the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Dest said. “Of course, it was a tough decision for me when the Dutch Men’s National Team showed their interest, but I have built up a very good feeling with Team USA over the last couple of years and I strongly believe in the plans and potential of U.S. Soccer. I am therefore dedicated to making the next 10-15 years a big success and will do my utmost to help the team play for titles.” Dest provided more detail in a video released by Ajax: The American Dream continues…🇺🇸 Sergiño Dest -> @USMNT 🗽 pic.twitter.com/fg77aiZPLA — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 28, 2019 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Dest is in the midst of a breakout season with Ajax, developing into a regular starter for the Dutch champions, which helped propel him onto the Dutch National Team’s radar.

Interest from the Netherlands pushed Dest into having to make a final decision on his international future, and the former U.S. Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup defender ultimately decided to continue playing for the country that gave him his first chance on the international level.

Dest recently met with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and general manager Earnie Stewart to discuss his looming decision, conversations that Berhalter called productive.

“I think the important point is just reiterating him being part of our program, what he’s done in our program and how he’s performed at the U-17 level and the U-20 level,” Berhalter said. “He’s played in a couple World Cups for us. To him there’s a comfort to that, and it’s nice to hear that from him and for him to appreciate how we’ve been there for him.”

What do you think of the news? Where do you see Dest lining up for the USMNT going forward?

Share your thoughts below.