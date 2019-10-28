Sergino Dest chooses the USMNT

Sergino Dest took time to make his final decision on which national team he would represent going forward, and after deliberating, the Ajax defender has decided to play for the United States.
The 18-year-old fullback announced his decision on Monday, revealing his intention to represent the United States going forward.
“I am happy to announce that I have decided to keep playing for the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Dest said. “Of course, it was a tough decision for me when the Dutch Men’s National Team showed their interest, but I have built up a very good feeling with Team USA over the last couple of years and I strongly believe in the plans and potential of U.S. Soccer. I am therefore dedicated to making the next 10-15 years a big success and will do my utmost to help the team play for titles.”
Dest provided more detail in a video released by Ajax:
The American Dream continues…🇺🇸
Sergiño Dest -> @USMNT 🗽 pic.twitter.com/fg77aiZPLA
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 28, 2019
Dest is in the midst of a breakout season with Ajax, developing into a regular starter for the Dutch champions, which helped propel him onto the Dutch National Team’s radar.
Interest from the Netherlands pushed Dest into having to make a final decision on his international future, and the former U.S. Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup defender ultimately decided to continue playing for the country that gave him his first chance on the international level.
Dest recently met with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and general manager Earnie Stewart to discuss his looming decision, conversations that Berhalter called productive.
“I think the important point is just reiterating him being part of our program, what he’s done in our program and how he’s performed at the U-17 level and the U-20 level,” Berhalter said. “He’s played in a couple World Cups for us. To him there’s a comfort to that, and it’s nice to hear that from him and for him to appreciate how we’ve been there for him.”
Wow, I did not see that coming. Great news for the US!
Lets just be happy for one day, that’s my mindset for the day with this news. Don’t care about anything else NT related for one day just be a fan and be happy this went our way this time.
—
Adding to that. I am really glad and looking forward to our future given some of our talent now making waves in Europe. Pulisic, Sargent, Dest, McKennie, Adams, Weah is a great young core to build around. Get solid at the back and another striker or wing plus serviceable depth and we’ve got something. Now just give them the keys to the car and get out the damn way in overthinking all the tactics and formations.
Curious to see how this will shape up for him at Ajax, will he keep his starting spot or was he given the starting spot to help funnel him through to pick the Netherlands
i am amused that the guy who just proved unable to even handle canada (Yedlin) gets to define where others play as opposed to beg for inclusion or minutes. i would be curious how he played on the right but also think cannon should be starting, which would suggest backup and cap tie as a sub against cuba if we have the goals we need.
Holy poop. That’s a surprise. A welcome one.
With Dest in the fold, the US really should play a 4-4-2 with Dest at LB, Yedlin at RB, Brooks and Miazga at CB, McKinney and Adams in midfield with, Pulisic and a RM to be named later, Sargent and Altidore up top. Bunker and counter all day
The games really moving away from 2 forwards, I would insert more of a dynamic attacking midfielder in there underneath the forward (such as green, lleteget, pomykal, holmes), also that RM you’re looking for is morris, hard not to start him at this point, at least till weah is back.
I’d move him up into midfield due to his attacking skills. He’s a technical player with speed, and could play on both sides of the ball. It would be a waste of talent to leave him as RB.
You can have Messi on the roster but if the team doesn’t apply themselves than it’s going to be a tough run. My Chivas are shit this season….. every season even though it’s a talented team they just don’t gel. Dest and all the young players moving in the ranks need to push because it’s getting old hearing that concacaf is one of the worst confeds.
It is. No way around it. Add the lack of money in most countries, unlike Asia, and the view will remain, even if it isn’t true. Money, hype and profile work in the average persons mind. Look at England. What have they done since 1966? Very little. Look at the hype. Even their coach said the semi run was great but we still haven’t beat a big team in the Cup or Euros for 40 years…..and guess what? look at history. 100% correct. Money, hype, glitz and exposure goes a long way in shaping the mind. Just the way it is. Mexico and the US can only push each other. Canada is getting there, CR is CR….but after that there is no consistency, and limited infrastructure and money…..along with over the top corruptness. Mex and US have it also of course, but not as overt, andt it just hurts those smaller countries even more.
Now we have a team of upcoming youg, decently skilled, and experienced players who would be perfect for a fast paced, counter press type of game, and what do we do?
Force the opposite…..sigh. From a coaching medicocrity.
Sergino Dest – Eredivisie.
Main position – Right Back
Other Position – Left Back
–
Deandre Yedlin – English Premiere league
Main position – Right Back
Other Position – Right Midfield
–
….take a wild guess who is going to be playing on the left side of the field. With the way players are selected for this team, I hope you made the right choice kid
Definitely I agree yedlin and cannon can cover left back at times I see cannon could play right side midfielder when you are good you can play several positons. The best is for the player to play the most comfortable position.
He is an 18 year old project. Do you start him over Yedlin? I don’t, he can’t play D yet. The mistakes I have seen him make over more than a handful of games, aren’t even rookie mistakes. They still have to get to rookie level. I don’t have an opinion on whether he gets there. Except hopefully.
Dude, he’s probably our starting left back right now. If you’re playing every week for Ajax, you’re already better than half this damn team.
half seems like a low number
+1
I remember when these exact same arguments were made regarding Yedlin and Klinsmann played him some times in midfield because of that. Now he’s a regular starter in the EPL. Like Yedlin, Dest just needs a little more time and experience.
Great news omg I can’t believe it credit is due to us soccer federation. Now the team needs to turn it around. I would play him on the right that Is his best position and what he is mostly playing at ajax also at u20 he played right back he would get very far up the field and put a strike on the ball and connect with the right side wingers. I won’t judge game vs Cuba but hoping a very motivated us team tramples dominates and humiliates canada that will be tough though. I think Canada will park the bus Canadian coach is good.
Breaking news: At least one person has faith in the direction of the USMNT.
Me2….two people now.
Once I heard of his choice. I was thinking Dest with the rest of the young corp playing in the Olympics?
Good for him!
Yes. Happy to eat crow. Good on GB and Earnie for getting him to stay.
Wow, I’m shocked. A huevo!
Not a bad 48 hours for US fans, between CP breaking through at Chelsea and Dest announcing his decision (we’ll ignore the U-17 collapse).
But somehow, this will turn into a Berhalter hate-fest within 30 seconds… US Fans are not fare behind the Brits in terms of self-loathing.
This news is especially bad for Bradley & Trap. If Dest is played at his best position RB, then the ridiculous Tyler Adams at RB experiment can finally end and he can slot at the 6, meaning that Bradley and Trap are no longer needed. End of story. And our search for a LB continues (or try Reggie Cannon there).
Do you think Yedlin can cover at LB? Dest and Yedlin need to start on the US team if they’re both healthy and avail I would say. Yedlin is more seasoned, so perhaps he can flip to the left? Then I would also try out Venturo CB, so something like Yedlin-Brooks-Venturo(Miazga?)-Dest might be a legit backline to try and be ambitious a bit.
*Ventura
I suspect Dest will be looked at to play LB for us, and probably goes right into the starting lineup. Yedlin and Cannon should have RB covered. Dest has the potential to be more skilled than either, should be better at combining with Pulisic if we play Pulisic wide left. There is a real positive domino effect from this and it could be huge for the USMNT.
@JB did you not watch us play Mexico Pulisic needs to be a forward. He allowed Dest o get nutmegged. I say still call up Antonee Robinson or Chris Gloster.
Well, in regards to getting along, I heard it said that if 2 Dutch men get together there will be 3 different arguments. Don’t know how true it is, but I had a friend who was raised as a Dutch expatriate until age 12 and when his family took him back to Holland he was bullied because of that and he greatly preferred living in the US.
It is 100% true. If you ever work with a Dutchmen u will find out quick enough. Very stubborn and sure of themselves….even when it is shown there is another, better way. They won’t care.
