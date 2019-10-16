Soft USMNT out-worked, out-fought and outplayed by Canada

You would have thought the U.S. Men’s National Team missed the memo that there were real stakes involved in Tuesday’s match against the Canadian National Team. If the Americans were oblivious, they should have figured it out pretty quickly, when Canada jumped all over them from the opening moments of the match.
Even after Canada played the role of gracious hosts by missing some golden scoring chances in a goal-less first half, the USMNT slept right through the halftime alarm. USMNT fans hoping to see a second-half resurrection were instead treated to more of the same disjoined and directionless soccer.
More alarmingly, the Americans continued to be out-hustled and out-fought by a Canadian team that beat the Americans playing the same way the USMNT used to be known for playing.
“The first thing that stands out to me was desire, the desire of Canada,” Berhalter said. “The minimum we expect is to match that. We need to compete on every single play in games like this and that’s important. I don’t think it was lack of effort. I don’t think it was purposeful. I wasn’t happy with the desire that we displayed tonight to win the soccer game.”
What the USMNT lacked in desire, the Canadians had in abundance, which led to a one-sided encounter between one team playing with purpose, and another playing with little sense of urgency.
“(Canada) treated it like it was a cup final,” Bradley said. “They stepped up harder. They reacted quicker to every loose ball. In all the little ways, in a game like that, they were on top of things. When you have a team that has the upper hand in all those ways, over the course of 90 minutes, the bar swings in their favor.
“You can talk about tactics, this that and the other, but it’s just again, on a night like tonight, it’s just over the course of 90 minutes you have one team, play by play, minute by minute, that just manages to gain the upper hand and has a better grip on the game. Again, just because of what they put into it.”
Canada’s desire shouldn’t have come as a surprise considering it was one of the key talking points heading into the match. Canada coach John Herdman was prescient when on Monday he said Tuesday’s match wasn’t about tactics, but which team fought harder.
Herdman was confident his team would be up for the fight, and the Canadians certainly where. Unlike the Americans, who played soft and uninspired soccer.
“When we talk about the biggest disappointment, in my eyes, was the desire,” Berhalter said. “That desire leads to physical games. That desire leads to them competing on every single play.
“When you saw the emotion that they played with. Guys like (Samuel) Piette, (Steven) Vitoria in the back, these guys were playing with emotion and we didn’t match that. It carried them into being physical on every play, sometimes on the borderline of being a little bit dirty, but that’s soccer. That’s how the game is played sometimes and we have to come to terms with that side of the game.”
The USMNT has much more to come to terms with than just that. The effort was lacking on Tuesday, but so was the quality, and leadership, and the lineup selections. As much as Tuesday’s loss was about a group of young players enduring growing pains, it was also about a coach going through his own struggles to adapt to his first international coaching job.
The good news for Berhalter and the USMNT is they don’t have to wait too long for some redemption. They face Canada in Orlando in a month, in a match that will let us know whether Tuesday’s dreadful performance was just another case of growing pains for a young team, or the new normal for the USMNT.
This whole “softness” argument is total BS and meant to distract us from the fact that Berhalters system and tactics is a total failure. Players are caught up so much trying to implement his system, told to play calmer on the ball and maintain possession, building up slowly. They are told to not press high. And when this is clearly not working, there is no plan B. Other top 50 teams with competent coaches can easily counter his predictable tactics. This narrative of effort might work for low soccer IQ fans and it sounds predicatably American coming out of the Philosopher Jogger’s mouth, but it is not that simple. If the Federation was smart, they would be urgently looking for a replacement to Berhalter.
hey man, great post and I just said basically the same thing below in response to ImperativeVoice
Beer holder has to go. I can’t stand the smug arrogance espoused by a coach who hasn’t won anything and is captaining a rudderless ship. Get rid of the banana republic slim-fit sweaters, do a couple of push ups, and realize your continental, fashion tactics won’t work with our group of players and run directly counter to our “American” style of play.
It was evident from the start that this team has not learned a damn thing since Oct. 10th, 2016. Ahead of the game, Bradley talking about how worthless the Nations League is, etc.
We can talk about tactics, formations, etc.all we want. At the end of the day, there is a serious mentality problem within this program.
We want to think that we are better than our region and destined to do better things on the world stage. Our bubble was burst and here we are.
Players before them earned it. These players have earned nothing.
This all started years ago. Post 2014, we had an opportunity to reboot. We did not – we decided to retread the same old. Heading into Copa 2016, we had an opportunity. We did not. It has all been a culmination. Qualifying, we ran on the fumes of the past and ran out of gas.
The gap in talent between the age of 30 to 23 is a major flaw.
That age group should be our leaders but we have none.
We are asking our kids to take the mantle before they are ready to.
So now we suffer the growing pains.
Landon and Beasley had the luxury of being naive kids until their mid twenties before they took the mantle.
McKennie and Pulisic have not had that. Its unfair.
It was heart breaking watching Pulisic on the bench last night. And listening to the post game interview. His head is a freaking mess.
Yes, he took on the big move to Chelsea, and benefited from the fame.
The expectations have crashed down on him.
This federation is a sham. Can’t wait to see Jay Berhalter become CEO – watch that.
setting aside the issue of player compensation, it occurred to me that the Fed treats the USWNT as more of a hot seat. perhaps because the team is more successful they do not tolerate downward form dips for very long. they assume the team has talent and hold the coach to account for failure. interestingly, the snob drive to change the player and style through the coach would invert that process as the player becomes a viable blame object, eg, “system needs time to work.” ie the players don’t yet do what i am telling them to. otherwise we should assume our players are reasonably talented, leave to the coach how to exploit that talent, but then hold him accountable to substandard results. that he was trying a system thing then is just his excuse for not getting the expected results, and is actually grounds for firing. i appreciate you tried something different, and perhaps we needed some of that, but this is your one note, it doesn’t play, and the results aren’t there.
agree with you again. if this was a developmental league, a team for developing players…ok. but this is a results oriented team. yes, still developing always, etc. BUT results oriented. What some see as a lack of desire I see as confusion on how to play, how to react to the situation, the moment, because of uncertainty; that goes from tactics to technical ability and understanding to execute those tactics, and more, a team belief from every player in the tactics and ability to execute them. I do not see that. Also, because of insistence of a certain tactical approach, certain players are included to fill roles in those tactics; perhaps the tactics should fit the best players in the pool, not the other way around? And finally, just because you play in the PL or somewhere else in Europe doesn’t mean you are the best choice for THIS team. You might be, but maybe not; I like Yedlin, but he’s a perfect example
“What the USMNT lacked in desire”
I don’t agree that we should accept Berhalter’s assessment at face value. Pulisic’s face coming off, McKennie’s intensity in confrontation with CAN players, and other factors show not a lack of desire, but a complete and total confusion/frustration with how they’ve been lined up to play and how to be successful. Berhalter waxed and waned about being calm over and over before this match. Then, he pivots and says we didn’t match emotion. Nevermind that Berhalter simply refused to make tactical adjustments, he didn’t get the squad selection right, and was outfoxed by the opposing manager. He needs to shoulder the responsibility to get his players prepped to play, and we can’t rely on a bunch of twenty odd year olds to somehow figure out international football.
Who is this team’s captain? It’s almost been a year. This team has no identity, no coherent spirit, and (if no desire) these are the responsibility of the manager to establish. He’s rotated the armband for the better part of a year, indicating that the leadership role at the player level hardly matters – and if that’s so, then it falls on the manager to lead. He hasn’t.
Berhalter out.
BOYCOTT USMNT UNTIL BERHALTER IS FIRED ALSO DONT WATCH GAMES BELIEVE ME IF WE DO THIS TOGETHER WE WILL ACOMPLISH THE GOAL TO GET A MORE QUALIFIED COACH. IS IT REALLY WORTH WATCHING SUCH A PAINFUL SQUAD DETERIORATE BY GAME? DO WE REALLY WANT TO RISK ANOTHER FAILURE TO A WORLD CUP? WE ALL KNOW WHAT’S COMING IF BERHALTER ISN’T FIRED!!
“Trust the process.” — This is now your cue to throw your head back in absolute laughter when Berhalter says that….They may have had limitations but the 2002 squad of Landon Donovan, Beasley, McBride, Cherundolo, Hejduk, Friedel, was the best put together squad because they actually got the freaking job done….Even Berhalter was on that team…There’s no freaking spine to this current team…They get knock down and stay down….They are slow in possession, freak out when pressed, and look worse and worse each time…Hate to say this, but have a bad feeling it will get even worse under Berhalter down the road….
What you are talking about is a lack of mental toughness. They take punishment and don’t give it back. I know people don’t like it when I bring up Klinsmann, but he has some good ideas. Early on in his tenure he said that the US needs to get nasty. That is exactly what happened with this game. Canada was and we took it and the ref allowed it. It led to turnover after turnover. I think we had no more than a couple of tough tackles like Canada did. Recently about CP’s troubles, Klinsmann said that CP needs to get his elbows up, and fight through his situation. Same thing as before, US players are still lacking toughness. When a team plays physical, they need to out physical them. We need 3 or 4 players like Jermaine Jones.
