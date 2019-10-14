Steffen to return in goal for USMNT at Canada

Zack Steffen will get the start in goal for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday in Toronto.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed the news on Monday at a press conference ahead of his side’s Concacaf Nations League showdown against Canada at BMO Field. It will be Steffen’s first appearance since a 3-0 loss vs. Mexico back on Sept. 6th.

#USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms that Zack Steffen will start in goal vs. Canada tomorrow. Said he hasn’t decided if Josh Sargent will keep his spot up front, notes that Sargent rolled his ankle in Friday’s win against Cuba. — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) October 14, 2019

Steffen, 24, has taken the reigns as the USMNT’s No.1 goalkeeper this year, making 10 caps since the start of 2019. The Manchester City loanee has also impressed domestically with Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf, putting in several Man of the Match performances.

Steffen did not dress in the USMNT’s 7-0 win over Cuba last Friday in D.C., but will be expected to play a major role against Canada in Toronto. Tuesday’s meeting will be the first between the two countries since 2016, in which the USMNT are riding a 20-match unbeaten streak against the Canadians.