Struggling Berhalter is down to his last chance to show some real USMNT progress

Trying to integrate a new and complicated system into a national team setup is difficult enough given the time constraints that come with leading a national team. Trying to do that in your first international job is a task that Gregg Berhalter and U.S. Soccer are learning is brutally difficult.
Earnie Stewart surely knew this when he made Berhalter his hire as U.S. Men’s National Team head coach. He knew Berhalter had never coached a national team before, and he also knew Berhalter would be trying to install a completely new playing style into a program that was already destined for a transition period due to the generational shift taking place in the USMNT player pool.
What Stewart probably didn’t account for was just how much trouble Berhalter would have with the task. Berhalter is heading toward the completion of his first year in charge having had his team endure some woeful results, and there is little evidence to suggest things are going to get better.
Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Canada, the first USMNT loss to Canada in 34 years, wasn’t Berhalter’s first loss as USMNT coach, but it was the most damning.
Taken by itself, you could write off the loss to Canada as a case of a bad game on the road against an improving and inspired opponent. The problem for Berhalter is his team has already registered a handful of ugly losses in his first year in charge. From the two pre-Gold Cup losses to Jamaica and Venezuela, to the 3-0 loss to Mexico in September, the Americans have had some stinkers under Berhalter, performances so bad that they couldn’t be perfumed over by blowing out Cuba or manhandling a Panamanian B team in Berhalter’s debut.
Tuesday’s loss was especially alarming because the USMNT looked like a team that has regressed rather than grown under Berhalter, and a team that isn’t responding to its coaches tactics or man-management style.
On Tuesday the Americans came out flat, and they weren’t just outfought and outplayed, but also bested by Canada’s tactics.
Berhalter all but admitted as much in his post-match press conference on Tuesday when he described what he saw Canada’s gameplan being, which was to congest the middle of the field and force everything wide. The Americans attempted to adapt to that, but as Berhalter noted, that approach wasn’t something the USMNT had trained in the lead-up to the match, which suggests the Americans weren’t expecting the 4-4-2 diamond setup Canada deployed.
Berhalter’s in-game adjustments didn’t yield much either, as evidenced by a second half that was just as lackluster as the first half for the USMNT. The players deserve their share of the blame for showing so little fight and sharpness, but it is Berhalter’s job to set the tone for his team and on a night when his counterpart, Canada coach John Herdman, hit every perfect note both in terms of tactics, personnel and motivation, Berhalter whiffed on all counts.
Based on results, you would assume Berhalter is on shaky footing, but Stewart knew he was hiring an inexperienced coach. He also made it clear prior to hiring Berhalter that if he wound up hiring a coach without international experience that coach would have time to develop on the job.
“That’s the brilliant part that we have right now is that we have a very good runway towards those moments that it becomes very, very important and critical that we have to qualify for 2022,” Stewart said in September of 2018, shortly after he took over as U.S. Soccer general manager and months before he ultimately hired Berhalter. “But there’s a runway there where you can gain experience. That’s a plus if it’s there, but I don’t see that as a negative because we have a pathway to go.”
That once-long runway is now 14 months shorter, and Berhalter heads towards November needing desperately to have his team respond with some significantly better performances. The USMNT is staring at the very real possibility of failing to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Nations League, which would mean the loss of more golden opportunities for the team to gain experience.
If that happens, and the Americans don’t beat Canada in November, Stewart will need to seriously reconsider his choice of USMNT head coach. Giving Berhalter just one year might seem like a short leash, but there’s a difference between giving a coach time to adapt and allowing a coach to run an already-struggling program further into the ground.
Nobody should have expected Berhalter to transform the United States into a world power in less than a year, but the bare minimum expected of him was clear signs of progress and growth, and signs that the team is responding positively to its coach.
We saw none of that on Tuesday in Toronto, and instead we watched the Americans be thoroughly outplayed by a Canadian team that boasted all the qualities USMNT fans were hoping to see from their team. The result was a historic victory for Canada that could spark its program into a new period of success, and a loss that felt like rock bottom for the Berhalter era, and a new low for a program that has basically been stagnating since that disastrous World Cup qualifying loss to Trinidad and Tobago two years ago.
If Berhalter really wants to show that he has the team making progress, and he is growing as an international coach, then he will need to get the tactics, player selections and game management right in November against Canada. If he can’t do that, and if his team lays another egg, then it will clear that it is time for a coaching change.
In other words, Berhalter and his team need to beat Canada in Orlando on November 15th. No, beating Canada won’t magically mean that Berhalter’s project is destined to succeed, but if Berhalter can’t get his team up for that game, and can’t show an ability to lead the USMNT to an important victory after a year filled with disappointments, then it will be time for Stewart to admit he hired the wrong coach, and it will be time for U.S. Soccer to make a coaching change.
It’s funny how all you have to do is look at GB’s player selection and you knew, without a doubt, that he will fail. In his defense tho, not even Josep “Pep” Guardiola can do anything with that group lol
Who’s available to replace Berhalter?
1) Matias Almeyda
2) Jesse Marsch
3) Frank de Boer
4) Tab Ramos (he’s been in the USSF too long and may be a USSF puppet)
5) ?
you don’t get to blame the players if maybe 20 of the 23 are consistent and several of them stink or wouldn’t make the team under anyone else. an individual player has a bad game. a coach over time makes poor selections. at the point you repeat the mistake ad absurdum, it’s your fault, not the player’s. roldan sucks. it’s not roldan’s fault the umpteenth time GB runs him out to do the same thing. ditto bradley lovitz ream trapp and a long list.
we need to decide what our midfield identity is — offense, team defense, whatever — and select to that. what i am looking at right now is a team that claims to want to pass selecting the ones who can barely complete one, and selecting people who are more defensive when it sounds like they want to be more offensive. that’s a basic selection problem, IMO shows the coach is clueless.
re arguments blaming the players, he has a very consistent squad and at a point the only blame for that can fall on the coach. there are some disappointing or bad players but ordinarily a coach weeds them out over time. if you keep picking them, after long enough, that’s not their fault, they are what they are, it’s yours for perseverating. this is the most stubborn and favorite-favoring coach in 30 years, reality sunshine doesn’t get down to his planet.
we have a basic identity problem, he says he wants to possess and play dutch 433 ball but he isn’t starting technical mids to do it. if you start hard hat mids in a technical formation this is roughly what it looks like. again, you cannot change a team with TACTICS alone, they must match to PEOPLE. when JK tried this same basic thing he brought in gringo, kljestan, and other technical players. this starts to get at whether GB even has the slightest snap to select the right people — no proof yet — or match them to his tactics. the one thing one can say about canada is their tactics matched their XI. they weren’t trying to be something they were not, or even something that is mismatched to the players. they were precisely what they were trying to be.
i had to look this up to remind myself, but how has no one brought up that he’s not bothering to try to find our “Higuain?” i have seen endless parrots touting system and claiming what he did there was deep lying playmaking. that is, to put it politely, horsesh*t. he had a high class 10 sitting right behind a solid kamara striker and two alright wings. just like last time the crew were decent they had schelotto. without that he is pimping playmaking from the 6, which is not the same.
this is not even really The System. let’s be clear on that. it is two different things to go out there with both a good 10 and a 6 that can hit longballs, than to just go out there with a 6 who isnt even very good at that.
it tells me what i need to know that 6 bradley was the one who looked even any offensive while the 10 roldan generally scrapped and lost the ball. it’s not even that we have a CAM but they are merely ok. we’re starting people up there who are trip over the ball types.
the offense also just generally feels slapped together and “get it wide and hope.” the two best players basically improvise.
i mean, basic thought exercise here. The US wins the ball in midfield. what is the plan to score. what is plan B if that doesn’t work.
no credit for bs about “playing between the lines, imbalancing,” etc. who is playmaking. who is ball winning. how are we getting goals. what if they get back and a wide cross isn’t on. are we really going to pass back to the keeper and try and come back wide AGAIN??? what is the non-cross strategy for getting the striker involved??
Berhalter and his brand of possession soccer produce backwards and sideways passing, without any real product of a penetrating pass into the opposing end. To successfully implement this brand of football, you need players who have above average technical ability and also have individual skill to beat players to create space for themselves because the ball is usually played to their feet instead of open space.
Only two players (Pulisic & Lleget) have these qualities in the midfield. Where are you going to get the other players to play this brand? With the players in our pool ,we need to play more direct to leverage the physical traits of our players (strong, fast and able to finish).
That means playing balls into space and guys running instead of walking into space and expecting the ball at their feet while the opposing team has time to re-organize their shape.
South American and other Latin countries can play this way because they have superior technical ability and don’t need to run as fast as our players to score.
Forgot about Nagbe…but he isn’t even called in.
The time to fire him is now we need a coach that knows about pressuring teams in the midfield. Josh Wolf as an interim coach for the next two matches would be better if he understood that the formation and style needs to change with no more 4 3 3 formations it didn’t work with klinsman and doesn’t work with berhalter. We are better with a 4 4 2 or 4 5 1 or 5 4 1 but for my preference 4 4 2. With pulisic in the center of the midfield behind two fowards. Our players have been focused too much on wing play which imo is for players who arent good technically. We need to be dangerous creating through the midfield and wings and on counter attacks and set pieces we have not had a free kick near goal in a while why do you think that is?.We are wasting time if we don’t fire berhalter now there should be no more chances he has shown he bad tactically and has not been able to motivate his team and make them understand his view of style of play he was overrated by the media he plainly stinks as a coach. USSF should be conducting serious interviews with Tab Ramos Matias Almeyda Jessie Marsh( Heading towards 2026 though they should talk to Jessie Marsh he almost was tying Liverpool 3-3 in champions League not only is he a great tactician he is also a great motivator).
why have a system assistant as the interim for a system team problem?? we need a deep cleanse
what are the odds that Stewart or Berhalter’s brother actually makes the decision to fire Berhalter? id bet they never even consider it unless its the day after they fail to qualify again – long odds even considering how bad they are now. unfortunately Berhalter is the HC until he is promoted to some other position, that’s how corrupt USSF is currently.
the correct move would be to give him November to turn it around. beat Canada and cover the goal diff. if he can’t do that then he is out. going forward his teams needs to show confidence and some fighting spirit again. drop a home qualifier and its back to the hot seat.
Tab Ramos is the ideal candidate to take over at any moment. then again a more competent federation would have hired him (or at least interviewed him) in the Fall of 2017.
one concern i had with the structure is the GM made this choice, and is responsible largely for making it. he will resist admitting it was a mistake. furthermore, the fed is bought into this missionary bunk so they will resist stopping the project. the problem is that the longer this goes the closer this will get to a JK scenario where you’re firing the coach at a point when qualifying is underway and change is risky.
This is just a damn fine article, Ives. Well said.
Just another article that sadly ignores the fact that this debacle didn’t start with Berhalter. This team has been sucking since way before he came onboard.
There’s a lot more to this story than simply bad coaching.
This article is spot one. Grant Wahl basically hit many of the same notes. If GB cannot adjust his tactics to the squad he has and keeps laying more eggs then he needs to be out of a job. Will Behalter be fired if the US fails to qualify for Nations League? I seriously doubt it. USSF seems way too insular with the stench of nepotism floating all around it.
You can have the most brilliant “System” in the world and if the players don’t play, you are going nowhere.
On the other hand, if you have players who really want to play, any system will work.
This is a FACT that Berhalter and other coaches should humbly remind themselves of.
It is hard to disagree with this assessment. Some may argue that firing Berhalter now is what is needed, but replacing him with whom in a few weeks, even a tempoirary hire, Josh Wolfe maybe? So GB will get one more chance and if the US does not shine,Bye Bye Greg.
If the obvious move is to give up on Berhalter’s system and become adaptable to various approaches that match the strength of our player pool and depend on our opponents… then is Berhalter the guy to do that? He wasn’t hired to do that and he doesn’t have the experience and he doesn’t seem like a particularly strong leader/player’s coach. So the logical conclusion is to fire him when you can find a replacement. So start interviewing coaches RIGHT NOW. It could take awhile to find the right guy.
Let’s be honest – Berhalter’s “system” is a farce and his “I’m the smartest guy in the room” attitude isn’t helping his cause either.
