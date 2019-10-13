Sunday Ticker: Neymar suffers injury with Brazil, van der Sar interested in Man United job, and more

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil fans will be respectively holding their breaths.

Neymar left Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria after playing only 12 minutes. The Brazilian star looked to have had an issue with his thigh, which could put him in doubt for PSG’s return to Champions League play next week. (REPORT)

Edwin van der Sar is interested in taking over at Manchester United, should things not work out with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez is back at Inter Milan after suffering an ankle injury on international duty with Chile. (REPORT)

AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus are all reportedly interested in acquiring Croatian and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale’s equalizer helped Wales remain alive in European Qualifying after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff against Croatia. (REPORT)

Germany and the Netherlands both picked up important qualifying wins on Sunday. (REPORT)

England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly stated that midfielder James Maddison has learned his lesson following photos of him at a casino a day after withdrawing from international duty. (REPORT)

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech made his ice hockey debut on Sunday in a 3-2 win over Swindon Wildcats 2, making the game-winning penalty save. (REPORT)

Marseille manager Andres Villas-Boas doesn’t see winter reinforcements coming despite his team’s slow start to the Ligue 1 season. (REPORT)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Bruno Zakaria praised manager Marco Rose for the team’s positive start to the Bundesliga season. (REPORT)