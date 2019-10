This Weekend's Soccer on TV

As players report for international duty, there will be plenty of soccer to enjoy this weekend as UEFA European Qualifiers and the CONCACAF Nations League roll on.

Out of Europe, the biggest storyline will be the battle between Germany, Netherlands, and Northern Ireland who are all tied in Group C standings heading into the weekend, while reigning World Cup Champions France take on Iceland on Friday.

Elsewhere, the USMNT makes its first appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday night against Cuba.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Montenegro vs Bulgaria

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Czech Republic vs England

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Ukraine vs Lithuania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portugal vs Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Turkey vs Albania

2:45 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – Iceland vs France

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Andorra vs Moldova

CONCACAF Nations League

7 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , TUDN USA – USA vs Cuba

9 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, UniMás – Bermuda vs Mexico

Copa MX

9 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs Monterrey

Australian A-League

4:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

USL Championship

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs San Antonio

Saturday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. – ESPN3, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Georgia vs Ireland Republic

12 p.m. – ESPN3, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Denmark vs Switzerland

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Faroe Islands vs Romania

12 p.m. -ESPN3 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland 2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Norway vs Spain

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Malta vs Sweden

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Liechtenstein vs Armenia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Italy vs Greece

CONCACAF Nations League

6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Jamaica vs Aruba

Copa MX

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Veracruz vs Toluca

Australian A-League

2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners

4:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City

EFL League Two

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Swindon Town vs Plymouth Argyle

USL Championship

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs Swope Park Rangers

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Indy Eleven

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs New Mexico United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs North Carolina

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Colorado Springs

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Real Monarchs

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Reno 1868

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs LA Galaxy II

National Women’s Soccer League

7 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – North Carolina Courage vs Sky Blue FC

7:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Orlando Pride vs Reign FC

9 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Utah Royals vs Houston Dash

10:30 p.m. -Yahoo Sports USA – Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit

Sunday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. – ESPN3 – Kazakhstan vs Belgium

12 p.m. – ESPN3, fuboTV – Belarus vs Netherlands

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Hungary vs Azerbaijan

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Scotland vs San Marino

12 p.m. – ESPN3 – Cyprus vs Russia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Estonia vs Germany

2:45 p.m. – ESPN – Wales vs Croatia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Slovenia vs Austria

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Poland vs North Macedonia

CONCACAF Nations League

6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – St. Kitts and Nevis vs Belize

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, UniMás – Costa Rica vs Curaçao

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, UniMás – Honduras vs Martinique

Copa MX

1 p.m. -TUDN – Pumas UNAM vs Potros UAEM

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Western United

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

EFL League One

7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Tranmere Rovers

International Friendly

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Slovakia vs Paraguay

USL Championship

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs Rio Grande Valley