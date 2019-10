This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The international break is over and club action resumes across the globe, providing a jam-packed weekend of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services.

In English Premier League play, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 12th-placed Manchester United is tasked with hosting still-perfect Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford. Since succeeding José Mourinho last season, Solskjaer has yet to inspire Man United fans and the rocky start to the 2019 campaign has already seen potential candidates expressing interest in his job.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid will host Valencia on Saturday. Despite being in eighth place in the young La Liga season, Valencia remains only two points out of the top four and enters the tough test on a three-game unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s Bundesliga offering of RB Leipzig against Wolfsburg will see a battle of second vs. fifth place play out, while in Mexico, league-leading Necaxa will be put to test against the league’s usual powerhouse Club América who finds itself in fourth place through 13 games.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Osasuna

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS,fuboTV – Nice vs PSG

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Atlas

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Veracruz vs Tigres UANL

10:06 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Tijuana

Australian A-League

4:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Super League

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shenzhen Ruby vs Guangzhou Evergrande

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Ascenso MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Potros UAEM vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Venados vs Tampico Madero

Super Lig

1:30p.m. – fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Sivasspor

USL Championship

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Portland Timbers II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs OKC Energy

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs West Ham United

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs Norwich City

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Burnley

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

La Liga

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Barcelona

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Valencia

12:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Leganés

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mallorca vs Real Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Atalanta

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs Hellas Verona

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Juventus vs Bologna

Bundesliga

9:30a.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg

9:30a.m. – fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Hertha BSC

9:30a.m. -Fox Sports 1,fuboTV – Augsburg vs Bayern München

12:30p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M’gladbach

Ligue 1

11:30a.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Dijon

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Reims vs Montpellier

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Metz vs Nantes

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Toulouse vs Lille

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlanta United vs New England Revolution

3:30p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toronto FC vs DC United

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Morelia

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Juárez

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Necaxa vs América

Australian A-League

2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Perth Glory

4:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Super League

7:35a.m. –ESPN+ – Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG

EFL Championship

7:30a.m. –ESPN+ – Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. –ESPN+ Barnsley vs Swansea City

Eredivisie

12:30p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs Heerenveen

12:30p.m. –ESPN+– RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax

1:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs Willem II

2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Utrecht vs PSV

2:45p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – VVV vs Vitesse

Taça de Portugal

1:45p.m. –fuboTV – Coimbrões vs Porto

Super Lig

10:30a.m. –fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Gaziantepspor

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Ankaragücü vs Beşiktaş

USL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Sacramento Republic

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs Reno 1868

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – North Carolina vs Saint Louis

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Ottawa Fury

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Swope Park Rangers

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs New York RB II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Bethlehem Steel

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Louisville City

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – San Antonio vs Colorado Springs

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Las Vegas Lights

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Austin Bold

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Fresno FC

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – North Texas vs Greenville Triumph

Sunday

Premier League

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Liverpool

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Celta de Vigo

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Villarreal

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Levante

Serie A

6:30a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Sassuolo vs Inter Milan

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs SPAL

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Roma

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Torino

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Genoa

2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Lecce

Bundesliga

9:30a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Köln vs Paderborn

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Saint-Étienne

11 a.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs Rennes

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls

8:30p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs León

6 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte- Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro 8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Monterrey vs Guadalajara

National Women’s Soccer League

1:30p.m. -ESPN2- North Carolina Courage vs Reign FC

3:30p.m. -ESPN2- Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns

Australian A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

3 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

EFL Championship

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs Nottingham Forest

EFL League One

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

Indian Super League

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs ATK

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Groningen vs Sparta Rotterdam

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Heracles

Super Lig

12 p.m. – fuboTV– Denizlispor vs Fenerbahçe

USL Championship

5:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds