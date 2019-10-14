This Week's Soccer on TV

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week as international competition rolls on across the globe.

In Europe, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers have seen Belgium, Italy, Poland, and Russia secure their tournament appearances, while France, Spain, England, Ukraine, Portugal, and Turkey are all on the cusp of stamping their tickets as games play out over the week.

Following a dominant 7-0 rout of Cuba on Friday, USMNT is back in action on Tuesday to face Canada in Toronto for CONCACAF Nations League play, meanwhile, Mexico hosts Panama in Mexico City after Friday’s 5-1 thumping of Bermuda.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Kosovo vs Montenegro 2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Bulgaria vs England

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Ukraine vs Portugal

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Lithuania vs Serbia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Moldova vs Albania

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Iceland vs Andorra

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – France vs Turkey

CONCACAF Nations League

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Dominica vs Nicaragua

6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Suriname vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda

Primera B Nacional

4:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Agropecuario vs Platense

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Quilmes vs San Martín Tucumán

International Friendly

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Czech Republic vs Northern Ireland

Tuesday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Finland vs Armenia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Faroe Islands vs Malta

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Israel vs Latvia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Liechtenstein vs Italy

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Romania vs Norway

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sweden vs Spain

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Switzerland vs Ireland Republic

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Gibraltar vs Georgia

CONCACAF Nations League

5 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – St. Lucia vs El Salvador

7:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Canada vs USA

9:30 p.m. – UniMás, fuboTV, TUDN USA, – Mexico vs Panama

International Friendly

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Denmark vs Luxembourg

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Portland Timbers II

Wednesday

Copa Argentina

2:35 p.m. – Fanatiz USA – Central Córdoba SdE vs Estudiantes

8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Colón vs Estudiantes Caseros

UEFA Women’s Champions League

2:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Breidablik vs PSG

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Swope Park Rangers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Memphis 901

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs New York RB II

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Tacoma Defiance

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold

Primera Division

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Nacional vs Cerro

Thursday

Ascenso MX

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + – Dorados vs Atlante

Primera Division

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Peñarol vs Boston River