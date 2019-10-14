This Week's Soccer on TV

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week as international competition rolls on across the globe.
In Europe, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers have seen Belgium, Italy, Poland, and Russia secure their tournament appearances, while France, Spain, England, Ukraine, Portugal, and Turkey are all on the cusp of stamping their tickets as games play out over the week.
Following a dominant 7-0 rout of Cuba on Friday, USMNT is back in action on Tuesday to face Canada in Toronto for CONCACAF Nations League play, meanwhile, Mexico hosts Panama in Mexico City after Friday’s 5-1 thumping of Bermuda.
Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Kosovo vs Montenegro 2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Bulgaria vs England
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Ukraine vs Portugal
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Lithuania vs Serbia
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Moldova vs Albania
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Iceland vs Andorra
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – France vs Turkey
CONCACAF Nations League
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Dominica vs Nicaragua
6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Suriname vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda
Primera B Nacional
4:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Agropecuario vs Platense
8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Quilmes vs San Martín Tucumán
International Friendly
1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Czech Republic vs Northern Ireland
Tuesday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Finland vs Armenia
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Faroe Islands vs Malta
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Israel vs Latvia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Liechtenstein vs Italy
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Romania vs Norway
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sweden vs Spain
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Switzerland vs Ireland Republic
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Gibraltar vs Georgia
CONCACAF Nations League
5 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – St. Lucia vs El Salvador
7:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Canada vs USA
9:30 p.m. – UniMás, fuboTV, TUDN USA, – Mexico vs Panama
International Friendly
1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Denmark vs Luxembourg
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Portland Timbers II
Wednesday
Copa Argentina
2:35 p.m. – Fanatiz USA – Central Córdoba SdE vs Estudiantes
8:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Colón vs Estudiantes Caseros
UEFA Women’s Champions League
2:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Breidablik vs PSG
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Swope Park Rangers
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Memphis 901
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs New York RB II
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs Tacoma Defiance
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs Austin Bold
Primera Division
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Nacional vs Cerro
Thursday
Ascenso MX
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + – Dorados vs Atlante
Primera Division
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Peñarol vs Boston River
