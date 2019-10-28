This Week's Soccer on TV

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week as the FIFA U-17 World Cup, European Cup competitions, and MLS Cup Playoffs take centerstage.

Wednesday’s offerings in the Carabao Cup features potent matchups with Liverpool taking on Arsenal and Chelsea facing Manchester United in Round of 16 fixtures.

In Italy, an unproductive weekend for both Juventus and Inter Milan will see them try to rebound in midweek action.

With its weekend win over Real Betis, Granada finds itself on top of the La Liga table with Barcelona right on its heels.

Major League Soccer playoff action rolls on with conference finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, with LAFC hosting the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United taking on Toronto FC respectively.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

FIFA U-17 World Cup

4 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Solomon Islands U-17 vs Italy U-17

4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Spain U17 vs Argentina U-17

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Paraguay U-17 vs Mexico U-17

7 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Tajikistan U-17 vs Cameroon U-17

EFL Championship

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford

Indian Super League

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Goa vs Bengaluru

Super Lig

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Trabzonspor

Tuesday

La Liga

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid

4:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Real Valladolid

Serie A

2 p.m. -ESPN+ – Parma vs Hellas Verona

4 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – Brescia vs Inter Milan

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs Seattle Sounders

FIFA U-17 World Cup

4 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Angola U-17 vs Canada U-17

4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Nigeria U-17 vs Ecuador U-17

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Brazil U-17 vs New Zealand U-17

7 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo- Australia U-17 vs Hungary U-17

EFL Cup

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Everton vs Watford

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Southampton

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Leicester City

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Crawley Town vs Colchester United

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs Sunderland

Liga MX

9 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Querétaro

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Veracruz vs Puebla

9 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs América

11 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Atlas

Superliga Argentina

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Aldosivi

6:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Rosario Central

KNVB Cup

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitesse vs De Graafschap

3:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – NAC Breda vs Emmen

Wednesday

La Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Levante

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Espanyol

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Betis vs Celta de Vigo

4:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Leganés

Serie A

2 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Napoli vs Atalanta

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Bologna

4 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs Genoa

4 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ – Lazio vs Torino

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Lecce

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Roma

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Toronto FC

Primeira Liga

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, GOLTV – Marítimo vs Porto

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Portimonense

FIFA U-17 World Cup

4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Korea Republic U-17 vs France U-17

4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Telemundo – Netherlands U-17 vs Senegal U-17

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – USA U-17 vs Japan U-17

7 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Telemundo – Chile U-17 vs Haiti U-17

EFL Cup

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Liverpool vs Arsenal

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

4:05 p.m. –ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Manchester United

Liga MX

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Monterrey

11 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Toluca

Superliga Argentina

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Talleres Córdoba

4 p.m. –fuboTV – San Lorenzo vs Defensa y Justicia

6:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Independiente

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Racing Club vs Banfield

Coupe de la Ligue

4:05 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Olympique Marseille

Indian Super League

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs ATK

Thursday

La Liga

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Villarreal

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Osasuna

4:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Granada

Serie A

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs SPAL

Primeira Liga

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Sporting CP

FIFA U-17 World Cup

4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Spain U-17 vs Tajikistan U-17

4 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Solomon Islands U-17 vs Paraguay U-17

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Mexico U-17 vs Italy U-17

7 p.m. – fuboTV – Cameroon U-17 vs Argentina U-17

Liga MX

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Morelia vs Juárez

11 p.m. –fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs León

Superliga Argentina

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Central Córdoba SdE

6:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Vélez Sarsfield vs Huracán

8:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Lanús vs Boca Juniors

DBU Pokalen

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – København vs Nordsjælland

UEFA Women’s Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Breidablik

KNVB Beker

1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Excelsior ’31 vs Utrecht

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fortuna Sittard vs ADO Den Haag