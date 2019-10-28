This Week's Soccer on TV

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this week as the FIFA U-17 World Cup, European Cup competitions, and MLS Cup Playoffs take centerstage.
Wednesday’s offerings in the Carabao Cup features potent matchups with Liverpool taking on Arsenal and Chelsea facing Manchester United in Round of 16 fixtures.
In Italy, an unproductive weekend for both Juventus and Inter Milan will see them try to rebound in midweek action.
With its weekend win over Real Betis, Granada finds itself on top of the La Liga table with Barcelona right on its heels.
Major League Soccer playoff action rolls on with conference finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, with LAFC hosting the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United taking on Toronto FC respectively.
Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Solomon Islands U-17 vs Italy U-17
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Spain U17 vs Argentina U-17
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Paraguay U-17 vs Mexico U-17
7 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Tajikistan U-17 vs Cameroon U-17
EFL Championship
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Brentford
Indian Super League
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Goa vs Bengaluru
Super Lig
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Trabzonspor
Tuesday
La Liga
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
4:15 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
Serie A
2 p.m. -ESPN+ – Parma vs Hellas Verona
4 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – Brescia vs Inter Milan
Major League Soccer
10 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs Seattle Sounders
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Angola U-17 vs Canada U-17
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Nigeria U-17 vs Ecuador U-17
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Brazil U-17 vs New Zealand U-17
7 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo- Australia U-17 vs Hungary U-17
EFL Cup
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Everton vs Watford
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Southampton
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Burton Albion vs Leicester City
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Crawley Town vs Colchester United
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs Sunderland
Liga MX
9 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs Querétaro
9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Veracruz vs Puebla
9 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs América
11 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Atlas
Superliga Argentina
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Aldosivi
6:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Rosario Central
KNVB Cup
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitesse vs De Graafschap
3:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – NAC Breda vs Emmen
Wednesday
La Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Levante
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Sevilla
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Espanyol
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Betis vs Celta de Vigo
4:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Leganés
Serie A
2 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Napoli vs Atalanta
4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Bologna
4 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs Genoa
4 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ – Lazio vs Torino
4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Lecce
4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Roma
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Toronto FC
Primeira Liga
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, GOLTV – Marítimo vs Porto
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Portimonense
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Korea Republic U-17 vs France U-17
4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Telemundo – Netherlands U-17 vs Senegal U-17
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – USA U-17 vs Japan U-17
7 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Telemundo – Chile U-17 vs Haiti U-17
EFL Cup
3:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Liverpool vs Arsenal
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
4:05 p.m. –ESPN+ – Chelsea vs Manchester United
Liga MX
9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Monterrey
11 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Toluca
Superliga Argentina
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Talleres Córdoba
4 p.m. –fuboTV – San Lorenzo vs Defensa y Justicia
6:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Independiente
8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Racing Club vs Banfield
Coupe de la Ligue
4:05 p.m. –fuboTV – Monaco vs Olympique Marseille
Indian Super League
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs ATK
Thursday
La Liga
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Villarreal
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Osasuna
4:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Granada
Serie A
4 p.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs SPAL
Primeira Liga
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Sporting CP
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Spain U-17 vs Tajikistan U-17
4 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Solomon Islands U-17 vs Paraguay U-17
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Mexico U-17 vs Italy U-17
7 p.m. – fuboTV – Cameroon U-17 vs Argentina U-17
Liga MX
9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Morelia vs Juárez
11 p.m. –fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs León
Superliga Argentina
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Central Córdoba SdE
6:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Vélez Sarsfield vs Huracán
8:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Lanús vs Boca Juniors
DBU Pokalen
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – København vs Nordsjælland
UEFA Women’s Champions League
3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Breidablik
KNVB Beker
1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Excelsior ’31 vs Utrecht
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fortuna Sittard vs ADO Den Haag
