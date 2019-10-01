Tuesday UCL Rewind: Gnabry shines in Bayern romp, Club Brugge ties Real Madrid, and more

Matchday 2 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with London hosting the marquee matchup of the evening.

Bayern Munich rolled to a 7-2 win over EPL side Tottenham with former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry scoring four goals in the second-half. The sides were level after 15 minutes after Joshua Kimmich equalized after Heung-Min Son opened the scoring for Spurs.

Robert Lewandowski’s composed finish past Hugo Lloris before halftime put Bayern in front for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Gnabry scored his pair of goals in a two-minute span with his first coming from great speed and a good finish past Lloris. A Bayern counter-attack swung the match in the Germans favor as Corentin Tolisso played Gnabry in for his second goal of the night.

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, but it would be the final goal of the night for Spurs. Gnabry beat Lloris for the third time late in the half before Lewandowski scored his second and the German winger added his fourth through a sublime finish.

A heavy defeat for Spurs see them bottom of the group, while Bayern lead Group B.

Real Madrid 2 – Club Brugge 2

Real Madrid had to fight back for a point against 10-men Club Brugge in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgian visitors raced out to a 2-0 lead in the opening 39 minutes with Emmanuel Dennis scoring on both occasions. Video review ruled in Brugge’s favor in the ninth minute after Dennis scored past Thibaut Courtois after wrongfooting the goalkeeper from close range.

Dennis doubled his stats on the night before halftime after winning the ball from Luka Modric and racing down the field before beating Courtois for the second time.

Los Blancos would have a better go at things after the break with captain Sergio Ramos starting the comeback. The Spanish centerback headed in past Simon Mignolet in the 55th minute to make it 2-1 in Madrid.

Ruud Vormer was sent off for Brugge in the 84th minute after a late challenge on Vinicius Junior giving Los Blancos a glimmer of hope late at home.

Casemiro made the visitors pay as he headed home Toni Kroos’ cross to steal the hosts a point.

Los Blancos are bottom of Group A while Brugge sit second behind leaders PSG.

Juventus 3 – Bayer Leverkusen 0

Juventus claimed their first win of the tournament after a 3-0 beatdown of Bayer Leverkusen in Turin.

Gonzalo Higuaín’s opener came in the 17th minute for Juventus after the Argentinian took advantage of a poor clearance from Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. Higuain took one touch before rifling a shot into the corner of the goal.

Federico Bernardeschi claimed his first goal of the competition in the 61st minute after a great 1-2 from Cristiano Ronaldo and Higuain. Ronaldo wasn’t able to claim the finish, but Bernardeschi did as he beat Tomas Hradecky to the back of the net.

Ronaldo would score late to add further punishment to the Bundesliga visitors. Paulo Dybala played a superb pass to spring Ronaldo, allowing the forward to slot a shot past Hradecky.

Juventus are second in the group, while Leverkusen are bottom after two consecutive defeats.

Galatasaray 0 – Paris Saint-Germain 1

Paris Saint-Germain made it two wins from two in the UCL after defeating Galatasaray 1-0 on the road.

Angel Di Maria had PSG’s best chance early in the match, forcing Fernando Muslera into his first save of the night. Jean Michael Sari answered for the Turkish hosts, but was unable to beat Keylor Navas and put Galatasaray in front.

Mauro Icardi scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 52nd minute after Pablo Sarabria squared a pass to the Argentine. Muslera raced to get to Sarabria, but Icardi had an easy finish to claim the full three points for PSG.

Galatasaray are third in the group after the defeat, while PSG sit six points clear at the top of the group.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UCL scores:

Atalanta 1 – Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 – Atletico Madrid 2

Red Star Belgrade 3 – Olympiakos 1

Manchester City 2 – Dinamo Zagreb 0

