Tuesday UCL Rewind: Juventus escape shock loss, Bayern, Real Madrid win, and more

Juventus had to dig deep if they wanted to pick up three points in their return to UEFA Champions League play. Paulo Dybala scored a brace in a two-minute span as the Old Lady fought back for a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

It was a gutsy performance from the Serie A leaders who knew they had to be better after conceding in the opening 30 minutes. Aleksei Miranchuk broke the deadlock in the 30th minute for the Russian Premier League visitors, giving Lokomotiv confidence heading into the halftime break.

However, despite defending their tails off for most of the second-half, Lokomotiv were broken down twice by Juventus. Paulo Dybala’s equalizer came in the 77th minute before the Argentinian forward added his second just two minutes later.

Maurizio Sarri’s side would hang on to pick up an important three points in their return to European play.

Olympiacos 2 – Bayern Munich 3

Robert Lewandowski was amongst the goals against for Bayern Munich as the Polish striker scored twice in the Bundesliga outfit’s road win in Turkey.

Lewandowski scored in each half to propel Bayern to a 3-2 victory over Olympiacos in Pireus. However, it was the hosts who drew first blood in front of their home supporters. Youssef El-Arabi’s opener came in the 23rd minute before Lewandowski equalized in the 34th minute, making it 1-1 going into the halftime interval.

Thomas Muller assisted on Lewandowski’s second goal of the match, heading a pass to the striker off a corner kick in the 62nd minute. Corentin Tolisso put away Bayern’s third of the night, after great link-up play from Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry.

Guilherme dos Santos Torres pulled a goal back for Olympiacos later in the half, but Bayern would hang on for three points.

Galatasaray 0 – Real Madrid 1

Los Blancos returned to winning ways in the Champions League on Tuesday, edging Galatasaray 1-0 on the road.

Toni Kroos’ deflected effort in the 13th minute was all Zinedine Zidane’s side needed to pick up a needed win.

The German’s right-footed shot deflected into the top corner and was the lone goal of the match.

Real Madrid would outshoot Galatasaray 13-to-3 in shots on goal, but were unable to add to their lead. Thibaut Courtois made a trio of saves to preserve the clean sheet. Fernando Muslera made 12 saves in what was a huge performance for the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UCL results:

Manchester City 5 – Atalanta 1

Tottenham 5 – Red Star Belgrade 0

Club Brugge 0 – PSG 5

Atletico Madrid 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – Dinamo Zagreb 2