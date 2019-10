UEFA Champions League group stage headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

With the UEFA Champions League group stages in full swing, there will be plenty of chances to catch soccer on TV over the week.

Champions League matchups kick off on Tuesday with Tottenham vs Bayern headlining while the biggest match of the week, Barcelona vs Inter takes place on Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Real Madrid vs Club Brugge

12:55 p.m. – fuboTV, Galavision – Atalanta vs Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. -B/R Live – Galatasaray vs PSG

3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, Galavision – Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern München

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m. – B/R Live – Lokomotiv Moskva vs Atlético Madrid

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – River Plate vs Boca Juniors

Copa MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Celaya vs Dorados

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Atlético Zacatepec

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Correcaminos UAT vs Guadalajara

Australian FFA Cup

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Brisbane Strikers vs Melbourne City

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion

International Friendly

10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago

WAFU Nations Cup

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ghana vs Gambia

4 p.m. –ESPN+ – Guinea vs Benin

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Galavision – Genk vs Napoli

12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV Galavision – Slavia Praha vs Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV Galavision – Liverpool vs Salzburg

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Zenit vs Benfica

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – TNT, UniMas, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Inter Milan

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Valencia vs Ajax

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Lille vs Chelsea

Copa Libertadores

8:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Grêmio vs Flamengo

Copa MX

7 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Veracruz

10 p.m. – ESPN2 Norte – Atlético San Luis vs Pumas UNAM

Australian FFA Cup

5:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Luton Town vs Millwall

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs Indy Eleven

9 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Fresno FC

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs LA Galaxy II

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs Toronto II

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

10:50 a.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Astana vs Partizan

12:55 p.m. – Galavision, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – BSC Young Boys vs Rangers

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision – Feyenoord vs Porto

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Saint-Étienne vs Wolfsburg

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Oleksandria vs Gent

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – CSKA Moskva vs Espanyol

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Ferencváros vs Ludogorets

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Borussia Moenchengladbach

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Wolfsberger AC vs Roma

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, UniMás – Beşiktaş vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:55 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Sporting Braga vs Slovan Bratislava

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – AZ vs Manchester United

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Vitória Guimarães vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Lazio vs Rennes

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Celtic vs CFR Cluj

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Arsenal vs Standard Liège

3 p.m. –fuboTV, UniMás – Sevilla vs APOEL

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – F91 Dudelange vs Qarabağ

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Malmö FF vs København

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Lugano vs Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Krasnodar vs Getafe

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra, DAZN, DAZN, …- Trabzonspor vs Basel

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision – Sporting CP vs LASK Linz

3 p.m. -B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Rosenborg vs PSV

International Women’s Friendly

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – United States vs Korea Republic