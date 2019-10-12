USMNT steamrolls Cuba in Nations League opener

WASHINGTON — A blowout win over Cuba was the minimum requirement for the heavily favored U.S. Men’s National Team in Friday’s Nations League opener against Cuba and the Americans wasted no time ensuring they delivered.

Weston McKennie and Jordan Morris combined to score three goals in the first nine minutes to set the stage for a 7-0 romp for the USMNT on Friday at Audi Field.

Morris had a hand in five of the USA’s first six goals, including a comical own goal that ricocheted off a Cuban defender’s face after Morris had his shot initially blocked by Cuban goalkeeper Nelson Johnston.

The Americans needed just 32 seconds to open the scoring, with Morris starting his assault on the left side of the Cuban defense with a speedy run down the right flank before sending in a cross to a streaking McKennie, who made no mistake on the finish.

Morris and McKennie combined on two more goals in the next eight minutes, with McKennie completing the fastest hat-trick in USMNT history when he scored his third of the night in the 13th minute, sur

Josh Sargent capped the scoring in the first half when he finished off a Morris pass to make the score 6-0 in the 40th minute.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter replaced McKennie and Morris at halftime, inserting Tyler Boyd and Paul Arriola with an eye toward Tuesday’s match against Canada in Toronto.

Christian Pulisic made it 7-0 in the 61st minute on a penalty kick drawn after a Cuban handball in the penalty area. Pulisic left the match just seven minutes later as Berhalter succeeded in having his team post a convincing victory while also avoiding any injuries.

The 7-0 victory fell one goal short of the record for most lopsided win in USMNT history, an 8-0 win against Barbados in 2008.

The Americans will face Canada on Tuesday with a chance to jump into first place in their Nations League group with a victory. Canada posted a pair of wins over Cuba by a combined score of 7-0 to start group play.