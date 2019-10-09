USMNT Training Camp update: Altidore out, Yedlin back, and more

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ives Galarcep | 35 minutes ago Follow @soccerbyives
DeAndre Yedlin, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly aiming for a first-team return in November. The 20-year-old has missed the start of the Bundesliga season due to injury, which also forced him to miss (…)
Dutch-American Sergino Dest has always had positive thoughts of the Netherlands, despite winning two caps so far with the U.S. Men’s National Team. The 18-year-old Dutch-American made his first senior (…)
The Chicago Fire will return to Soldier Field in 2020. The club announced its return to the iconic stadium on Tuesday and also named Atlanta United as its home opener opponent on March 21st, 2020. (…)
For the second time in two days, the U.S. Men’s National Team saw a player withdraw from camp due to injury. U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that forward Jozy Altidore has left camp due to an injury picked up on (…)
Christian Pulisic’s struggle for playing time at Chelsea has dominated the conversation in American soccer circles in recent weeks, and while his standing at the English Premier League club may be in question, (…)
Longtime German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is calling it a career. The Chicago Fire announced Tuesday that the 35-year-old is retiring from football after an 18-year career in the sport. (…)
Dutch Men’s National Team manager Ronald Koeman believes Sergino Dest can have a future with the Netherlands. In a press conference Monday, Koeman spoke about the 18-year-old Dest and the choice he eventually (…)
Christian Pulisic made an impact this past weekend for Chelsea in a 4-1 win over Southampton. The 21-year-old came off the bench and recorded his second league assist of the season, making a 10-minute (…)
The Portland Timbers will be without Designated Player Brian Fernandez for the near future. The club announced Monday that Fernandez has entered Major League Soccer’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (…)
Comments