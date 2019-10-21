Video: A look back at the Union's historic playoff win against the Red Bulls

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Featured, MLS- Philadelphia Union
Major League Soccer is coming to Sacramento after numerous years of trying. The league announced in a press release Monday that Sacramento Republic FC will become the an expansion side, beginning in 2022. The (…)
The return of UEFA Champion’s League competition will provide plenty of action to enjoy and occupy most of the soccer world’s watchers across the globe this week. UCL action begins on Tuesday, highlighted (…)
The LA Galaxy didn’t figure to have much of a chance against Minnesota United without Zlatan Ibrahimovic at his best, but a stellar performance from the Galaxy midfield made the difference and helped (…)
The National Women’s Soccer League playoffs opened on Sunday, and the stage is now set for next week’s finals in Cary, North Carolina. Hosts North Carolina Courage will enjoy home-field advantage against the (…)
CHESTER, Pa. — It only took 17 minutes for Marco Fabian to make an impact for the Philadelphia Union in Sunday’s Eastern Conference playoff match against the New York Red Bulls. The 105th minute will be (…)
CHESTER, Pa. — The Philadelphia Union may not have started on a positive note, but ended the match flying high against their bitter rivals. Marco Fabian’s 105th minute goal sealed a massive comeback for (…)
Sergino Dest continued his strong start with Eredivisie outfit Ajax with a two-assist performance on Saturday. It was Dest’s first points of the league season with helped the defending league champs to a 2-1 (…)
Just four days removed from a frustrating night in Toronto, Christian Pulisic rebounded with promising performance off the bench for Chelsea, helping set up a winning goal in his longest league (…)
Zack Steffen made a declaration during an interview in Dusseldorf last month that could have made one raise their eyebrow. Asked directly about the U.S. Men’s National Team’s progress in head coach Gregg (…)
Comments