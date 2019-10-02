VIDEO: Breaking down the October USMNT roster for Nations League

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
Josef Martinez is back in training with Atlanta United. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Wednesday that the defending MLS Golden Boot winner returned to training, two weeks after suffering a (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team is welcoming back one top fullback to the fold in October, while another is conspicuously absent. DeAndre Yedlin is back with the USMNT, joining Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie (…)
In a move that shouldn’t be seen as a big surprise, Sergino Dest will not take part in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada. The Dutch-born defender would (…)
Hull City picked up their third league win of the EFL Championship season on Tuesday and Eric Lichaj played a major part in it. Lichaj registered the game-winning assist for the Tigers in a 1-0 win over (…)
Former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann isn’t a fan of the Concacaf Nations League. The competition, which begins for the USMNT this month in matches against Cuba and Canada, is a new (…)
Matchday 2 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with London hosting the marquee matchup of the evening. Bayern Munich rolled to a 7-2 win over EPL side Tottenham with former Arsenal player (…)
Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Mark-Anthony Kaye headline the Canada Men’s National Team roster for its upcoming Concacaf Nations League showdown with the USMNT. John Herdman named his 23-player (…)
Heading into the final weekend of the 2019 Major League Soccer regular season, two playoff places remain up for grabs along with several seeds in both conferences. The New England Revolution grabbed the (…)
Ajax is looking to make it two wins from two in the UEFA Champions League group stage and Sergino Dest is seeking another 90 minute outing for the club. The American defender played 90 minutes in a 3-0 (…)
With the UEFA Champions League group stages in full swing, there will be plenty of chances to catch soccer on TV over the week. Champions League matchups kick off on Tuesday with Tottenham vs Bayern (…)
I don’t mind Yuiell, but prefer Holmes to Roldan, Trapp, maybe Bradley… I get the need for one and I would hate Roldan less if he played dmid, but we load up on non-creative midfielders that don’t break down defenses, and a lot of this competition is going to be needing to beat bunkers. I also would like Gall or J Green.
Ives, do you ever ask Berhalter, how he can justify some of these horrible decisoins. If this was the NBA or NFL the coach would be grilled over the indefensible selections he makes. Do they not give you access to him, or what is it.
In other news pullisic dint start today and won’t get minutes. He made the wrong choice going to chelsea.
Holmes should have been given over Yuiell
Glad Bradley, Miazga, Sargent is back.💯⚽. Gall should have been called up over Roldan, dont care they not same position. (Patiently waiting for Rob and others to call me dumb. 🤷🏿♂️)
