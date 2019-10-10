Video: Breaking down the USMNT lineup options for Nations League

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 4 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
Giovanni Reyna and Gianluca Busio headline the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team World Cup roster. Raphael Wicky named his 21-player roster on Thursday ahead of the start of the 2019 U-17 World Cup, (…)
John Brooks returned to training with Wolfsburg on Wednesday. The U.S Men’s National Team defender has been out of selection since Sept. 8th after previously being called into international duty for a pair of (…)
A pair of Americans playing in England will return to domestic play under new leadership. Reading defender Matt Miazga and Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch will see new managers at their clubs when domestic (…)
After much speculation about his future, Matias Almeyda looks to be staying with the San Jose Earthquakes. At his post-season press conference on Wednesday, Almeyda confirmed that he will continue as (…)
DeAndre Yedlin admitted feeling tired as he prepared for his first training session of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s camp ahead of October’s Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada. Playing 90 (…)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly aiming for a first-team return in November. The 20-year-old has missed the start of the Bundesliga season due to injury, which also forced him to miss (…)
Dutch-American Sergino Dest has always had positive thoughts of the Netherlands, despite winning two caps so far with the U.S. Men’s National Team. The 18-year-old Dutch-American made his first senior (…)
The Chicago Fire will return to Soldier Field in 2020. The club announced its return to the iconic stadium on Tuesday and also named Atlanta United as its home opener opponent on March 21st, 2020. (…)
