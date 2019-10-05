VIDEO: Breaking down the USMNT Under-23 October camp squad

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 5 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
U.S. Under-23 Men's National Team, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team, U.S. Under-23 National Team
NEW YORK — This weekend marks the end of the MLS regular season, and with that will come the conclusion of the storied and legendary career of a player that has competed in four World Cups and in some of the (…)
Nine members of the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team that reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in June have been called in as part of the latest U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team squad. U.S. U-23 coach (…)
DeAndre Yedlin returned to the pitch for Newcastle United last weekend in a lopsided loss at Leicester City. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran will now seek his first start of the season this weekend, as (…)
Decision Day takes place on Sunday as a handful of MLS sides aim for one last push into the postseason places. All 12 matches this weekend kick off at 4 p.m. EST which should bring drama and excitement across (…)
Alfredo Morales was one of Fortuna Dusseldorf’s better players to begin the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, but recently the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has had to sit on the sidelines. Morales (…)
Following a busy cup week for Europe’s top teams, it’s back to league play which provides plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and online over the weekend. Sunday’s Derby d’Italia clash between the top two teams (…)
The Vancouver Whitecaps may not have had the season they hoped for, but one player in particular is helping them finish 2019 on a more positive note. Fredy Montero has raised his level of performance (…)
Brenden Aaronson has been a bright spot for the Philadelphia Union this season and the homegrown product was rewarded on Wednesday by U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter. Aaronson was (…)
Maxi Moralez is staying in NYCFC for the near future. The club announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to a two-year Designated Player contract with Moralez. Moralez, 31, is now signed with the club (…)
