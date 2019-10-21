Video: Miazga, Sargent among this week's top Americans Abroad Performers

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Americans Abroad, Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga, Americans Abroad, Featured
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
The LA Galaxy didn’t figure to have much of a chance against Minnesota United without Zlatan Ibrahimovic at his best, but a stellar performance from the Galaxy midfield made the difference and helped (…)
The National Women’s Soccer League playoffs opened on Sunday, and the stage is now set for next week’s finals in Cary, North Carolina. Hosts North Carolina Courage will enjoy home-field advantage against the (…)
CHESTER, Pa. — It only took 17 minutes for Marco Fabian to make an impact for the Philadelphia Union in Sunday’s Eastern Conference playoff match against the New York Red Bulls. The 105th minute will be (…)
CHESTER, Pa. — The Philadelphia Union may not have started on a positive note, but ended the match flying high against their bitter rivals. Marco Fabian’s 105th minute goal sealed a massive comeback for (…)
Sergino Dest continued his strong start with Eredivisie outfit Ajax with a two-assist performance on Saturday. It was Dest’s first points of the league season with helped the defending league champs to a 2-1 (…)
Just four days removed from a frustrating night in Toronto, Christian Pulisic rebounded with promising performance off the bench for Chelsea, helping set up a winning goal in his longest league (…)
Zack Steffen made a declaration during an interview in Dusseldorf last month that could have made one raise their eyebrow. Asked directly about the U.S. Men’s National Team’s progress in head coach Gregg (…)
Jefferson Savarino was not at his best for 80+ minutes of Real Salt Lake’s home playoff match with the Portland Timbers on Saturday. However, the Venezuelan saved the best moment for last as his 87th (…)
Toronto conceded a late equalizer, but went off in extra time to take down D.C. United.
SEATTLE — It began in a downpour, finished in the sunshine, featured seven goals, a pair of blown leads, stunning saves, a hat trick, and a game-winning goal deep into extra time. It was one for the ages, and (…)
Comments