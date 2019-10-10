Video: Pulisic confident with form heading into Nations League

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 4 hours ago
Christian Pulisic, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
The 2020 Concacaf Champions League draw is set for December 9th in Mexico City. Concacaf announced the news on Thursday which will determine the first round matchups for the 16 competing clubs in the (…)
Christian Pulisic isn’t interested in talking Chelsea. Not this week, and not while he’s enjoying his return to the U.S. Men’s National Team. You wouldn’t want to talk about Chelsea during USMNT (…)
Josh Sargent will lead the line on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Team. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed the news on Thursday at a press conference ahead of his side’s Concacaf Nations League (…)
Giovanni Reyna and Gianluca Busio headline the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team World Cup roster. Raphael Wicky named his 21-player roster on Thursday ahead of the start of the 2019 U-17 World Cup, (…)
John Brooks returned to training with Wolfsburg on Wednesday. The U.S Men’s National Team defender has been out of selection since Sept. 8th after previously being called into international duty for a pair of (…)
A pair of Americans playing in England will return to domestic play under new leadership. Reading defender Matt Miazga and Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch will see new managers at their clubs when domestic (…)
After much speculation about his future, Matias Almeyda looks to be staying with the San Jose Earthquakes. At his post-season press conference on Wednesday, Almeyda confirmed that he will continue as (…)
DeAndre Yedlin admitted feeling tired as he prepared for his first training session of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s camp ahead of October’s Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada. Playing 90 (…)
