Video: Recapping the USMNT romp over Cuba

By: Ives Galarcep | 4 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Nations League, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
WASHINGTON — A blowout win over Cuba was the minimum requirement for the heavily favored U.S. Men’s National Team in Friday’s Nations League opener against Cuba and the Americans wasted no time ensuring (…)
WASHINGTON — Weston McKennie may have scored a record-breaking hat trick, but there was another player who put in even more impressive work in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s lopsided victory. Jordan Morris (…)
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Cuba tonight (7:30 p.m., FS1) in the opening match of its Concacaf Nations League campaign at Audi Field. The Americans enter on a three-match winless (…)
Christian Pulisic isn’t interested in talking Chelsea. Not this week, and not while he’s enjoying his return to the U.S. Men’s National Team. You wouldn’t want to talk about Chelsea during USMNT (…)
As players report for international duty, there will be plenty of soccer to enjoy this weekend as UEFA European Qualifiers and the CONCACAF Nations League roll on. Out of Europe, the biggest storyline (…)
The 2020 Concacaf Champions League draw is set for December 9th in Mexico City. Concacaf announced the news on Thursday which will determine the first round matchups for the 16 competing clubs in the (…)
Josh Sargent will lead the line on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Team. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed the news on Thursday at a press conference ahead of his side’s Concacaf Nations League (…)
Ironic, I am in Cuba.
USNT still didn’t scored enough and missed too many chances.
LikeLike