Video: Toronto FC shocks NYCFC to advance in MLS Cup Playoffs

By: Larry Henry Jr. | 2 hours ago Follow @lhenry019
Atlanta United are on their way back to the Eastern Conference Final. Frank de Boer’s side scored goals in each half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to oust the Philadelphia Union 2-0. Julian Gressel scored the (…)
Cameron Carter-Vickers left Stoke City’s midweek loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday after suffering a leg injury at Hillsborough. The American defender played only 27 minutes for the Potters before (…)
For Sergino Dest, his decision regarding his international future will be coming up this week. The U.S. Men’s National Team and the Netherlands are Dest’s two options, with the youngster only having (…)
SEATTLE — What a long, strange trip it’s been. Prior to the playoffs, the Seattle Sounders hadn’t looked much like a title favorite since a 3-0 start to the season. And even that winning streak — now more than (…)
Sunderland kicked off life under new manager Phil Parkinson in fine fashion, with Lynden Gooch amongst the goals on Wearside. Gooch registered one goal in the Black Cats’ 5-0 trouncing of Tranmere (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team have dropped two spots in the latest FIFA rankings that were released on Thursday. After a 7-0 win over Cuba and a 2-0 loss to Canada in Concacaf Nations League play, Gregg (…)
The Montreal Impact will begin their search for a new head coach. The club announced Thursday that Wilmer Cabrera will not be returning in 2020. Cabrera, who joined in August after being fired by the Houston (…)
The U.S. Women’s National Team is reportedly set to announce its new head coach following Jill Ellis’ departure. According to Sports Illustrated, Vlatko Andonovski is set to be announced as its new head (…)
Tab Ramos is reportedly set to take over as the Houston Dynamo’s next head coach. According to ABC Houston, Ramos’ deal is already completed but has yet to be announced by the club. The Athletic and ESPN have (…)
QUEENS, N.Y. — Tucked away in the press conference room in the bowels of Citi Field, Domenec Torrent fielded questions about New York City FC’s painful elimination. Interestingly, on one occasion Torrent (…)
