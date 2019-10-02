Wednesday UCL Rewind: Liverpool down Marsch, Salzburg, Barcelona wins, and more

Jesse Marsch’s RB Salzburg almost took the scalp of the defending Champions League winners on Wednesday, but Liverpool squeaked past their Austrian opponents at Anfield.

Liverpool used a second-half goal from Mohamed Salah to defeat Salzburg 4-3 on Merseryside. It was Salah’s second goal of the evening.

The hosts raced out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Salah, Sadio Mane, and Andrew Robertson but Salzburg did not lie down.

Hee-Chan Hwang started the comeback in the 39th minute after the South Korean beat Virgil van Dijk and slotted a right-footed shot past Adrian.

Takumi Minamino continued the action in the 51st minute after picking out a cross from Hwang and beating the Spanish keeper for a 3-2 scoreline.

Leading scorer Erling Haland came off the bench and leveled the match with an easy finish in the 60th minute to put the hosts at risk of dropped points on Matchday 2.

Salah’s left-footed finish in the 69th minute though would put Liverpool in front for good as Salzburg finished second best on the evening.

Barcelona 2 – Inter Milan 1

Luis Suarez scored a second-half brace to give Barcelona a 2-1 comeback win at the Camp Nou.

Former Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez helped set up an early lead for Inter as he connected with Lautaro Martinez for the opening goal, three minutes in.

Martinez’s finish put the Serie A side in front and put Barcelona into frustration early at home.

Suarez was set up by Arturo Vidal for the equalizer in the 58th minute, allowing the Uruguayan to turn and hit a one-time shot into the low corner.

When it looked like Barcelona would have to settle for a point, Lionel Messi and Suarez connected for the eventual winning goal. Messi danced his way past several Inter players on a late fast break before playing Suarez in with a pass.

The forward made no mistake to seal a huge three points for the Catalan side.

Lille 1 – Chelsea 2

Frank Lampard’s Blues got a massive three points in France on Wednesday after losing to Valencia on Matchday 1.

Willian played the hero for Chelsea at Lille, scoring the winning goal in the 78th minute to earn his side a 2-1 win.

Tammy Abraham’s opener came in the 22nd minute for Chelsea as he continued his strong run of form in front of goal this season.

Victor Oshimen headed in Jonathan Bamba’s corner kick in the 33rd minute to level things up heading into halftime.

With Lille looking the more likely to be happy with a draw, Chelsea nailed the dagger blow to claim the win.

Callum Hudson-Odoi set up Willian in the 78th minute before the Brazilian hit a low volley into the corner to seal three points for Chelsea on the road.

It would be the fourth road win of the night for road teams in the competition.

Here’s all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

Slavia Praha 0 – Borussia Dortmund 2

Barcelona 2 – Inter Milan 1

Liverpool 4 – RB Salzburg 3

Genk 0 – Napoli 0

RB Leipzig 0 – Lyon 2

Zenit St. Petersburg 3 – Benfica 1

Lille 1 – Chelsea 2

Valencia 0 – Ajax 3