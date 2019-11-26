Ambrose, Miller selected in Stage One of 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft

Mikey Ambrose and Eric Miller headlined the four selections made on Tuesday in Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

The former Atlanta United defender Ambrose was chosen by 2020 expansion side Inter Miami CF, who traded up earlier this year for the No. 1 pick. In his four MLS seasons, Ambrose has made 25 appearances. Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough notably previously acquired Ambrose at both Orlando City and Atlanta. Ambrose adds another defensive option for Inter Miami, who already have Ben Sweat and Alvas Powell on the roster.

Fellow MLS expansion side Nashville SC moved up earlier in the day to select Eric Miller. In exchange, Nashville sent their second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Miller has 115 MLS appearances under his belt, after playing for the Montreal Impact, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, and NYCFC.

Goalkeepers Richard Sanchez and Kendall McIntosh were the final two selections in the Re-Entry Draft. Sanchez was chosen by Sporting Kansas City, after totaling 27 appearances in three seasons with the Chicago Fire.

The 25-year-old McIntosh has yet to make his MLS debut despite spending the last three seasons with the Portland Timbers. He will now fight with Ryan Meara for the starting job with the New York Red Bulls.

Clubs now must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer to, all players selected in Stage One and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club’s roster. Should a player reject the offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.

Stage Two of the MLS Re-Entry Draft will take place on Dec. 3rd.