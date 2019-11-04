Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic and Dest go head-to-head in UCL, and more

UEFA Champions League action returns this week with a pair of U.S. Men’s National Team teammates going head-to-head for the second matchday in a row.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcome Sergino Dest and Ajax to London on Tuesday looking to pick up another three points in group stage play. In their first meeting two weeks ago, Pulisic came off the bench and set up the game-winning goal scored by Michy Batshuayi. Since then, Pulisic has scored four goals in EPL play for Chelsea, while Dest has continued to fight for consistent first-team minutes for Ajax. After being an unused substitute this weekend, the 19-year-old wingback should be back in Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg team will host Napoli in Champions League play while John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Gent in Europa League action. Romain Gall and Malmo take on Lugano, Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Braga, and Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Standard Liege. Rubio Rubin and Dorados face Mineros in Mexican second tier play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sergino Dest and Ajax on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Napoli on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face PSG on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Gent on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Lugano on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Braga on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Standard Liege on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Cluj on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face FC Porto on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

UEFA Youth League

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Johan Gomez and Porto face Domzale on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Fremad Amager on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Celaya on Wednesday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Mineros on Thursday.