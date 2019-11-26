Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Olosunde, and more

Christian Pulisic failed to have much of an impact in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, but he will look to rebound on Europe’s biggest stage this week.

Chelsea take a trip to Valencia on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, looking to further extend themselves in Group H. The La Liga side shocked Chelsea back on Matchday 1 on Sept. 17th with a 1-0 win in London.

Pulisic returned to play on Saturday after missing International duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team due to a hip injury. The 21-year-old has five goals and four assists in all competitions for Frank Lampard’s side this campaign, but is still looking to open his goalscoring account in the Champions League for the Blues.

Elsewhere, Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Portsmouth away from home in league play. Sergino Dest and Ajax take on Lille in Champions League play, while Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Slovan Bratislava in Europa League action on Thursday. Numerous American players aim to see the field in EFL Championship play with Antonee Robinson, Duane Holmes, and Eric Lichaj headlining the list of players.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Valencia on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Lill on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Genk on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Benfica on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille.

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face FC Olexandriya on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Celtic on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Arsenal on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Wolfsberger on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Young Boys on Thursday.

UEFA Youth League

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Johan Gomez and Porto face Domzale on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Millwall on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Leeds United on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Preston North End on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT for Sunderland.

Scotland

FA Cup Replay

James Murphy and Arbroath face Auchinleck Talbot on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX Quarterfinals

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Morelia on Wednesday.