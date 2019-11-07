Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Boyd, Pulisic, and more

Tyler Boyd’s first goal for Turkish side Besiktas may have come in a losing effort, but it was a confident strike from the winger in Portugal.

Boyd played the full 90 minutes in Europa League play for Besiktas, scoring his first goal in a 3-1 group stage loss to Sporting Braga. Making his second-consecutive start in the competition for the visitors, Boyd was lively in attack for Besiktas. After picking up the ball inside of the box, Boyd used his creativity to shake a Braga defender before beating Eduardo to the bottom-right corner.

USMNT's Tyler Boyd put him on skates ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/aepyhWr3QD — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2019

The 23-year-old won 11 of his 15 duels in the match, while also successfully completing two tackles and winning one interception. Boyd was the man of the match for Besiktas, who saw Jeremain Lens sent off in their fourth group stage loss of the current tournament.

With his first goal to his name, Boyd now comes into USMNT camp with plenty of confidence in hopes of helping his National Team pick up wins against Canada and Cuba.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic drew a penalty kick in Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Ajax in London. Konrad de la Fuente scored for Barcelona’s Under-19 side in a 3-2 youth league loss to Slavia Praha. Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench, but could not help Rennes avoid defeat at Cluj. Johan Gomez also made a short cameo for Porto’s U-19 side in a 2-2 youth league draw against Domzale.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Ajax on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg tied Napoli 1-1 on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play for Ajax.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss to PSG on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

UEFA Europa League

Tyler Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 3-1 loss to Braga on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Cluj on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played one minute in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Standard Liege on Thursday.

John Brooks did not dress in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Gent on Thursday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 0-0 draw with Lugano on Thursday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-0 win over FC Porto on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

UEFA Youth League

Konrad de la Fuente started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 loss to Slavia Praha on Wednesday.

Johan Gomez came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Porto’s 2-2 first leg draw with Domzale on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich’s 6-0 win over Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 3-0 win over Fremad Amager on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to Celaya on Wednesday.