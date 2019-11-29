Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Dest, Pulisic, and more

Sergino Dest continues to rack up first team minutes for Ajax.

The 19-year-old wingback started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 win over Lille on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Dest helped keep Ajax alive for the top spot in the group heading into a Matchday 6 showdown with Valencia in December.

Dest finished the match with a 93% passing completion rate, while winning seven of his ten duels. He successfully completed two dribbles, made six recoveries, won one aerial battle, and made one clearance. He helped Ajax keep their second clean sheet in their past three matches in all competitions.

Up next for Dest and Ajax are Eredivisie matches against FC Twente and Willem II before a home date with Valencia on Dec. 10th.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna scored in a 2-1 UEFA Youth League win over Barcelona, while Taylor Booth played 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich. Antonee Robinson scored his first goal for Wigan Athletic, Tim Ream helped Fulham shutout Derby County, and John Brooks played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s Europa League win.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Valencia on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Genk 4-1 on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 2-2 draw with Benfica on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille.

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over FC Olexandriya on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 90 minutes in Rennes’ 3-1 loss to Celtic on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 45 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 win over Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Thursday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 4-3 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Wolfsberger on Thursday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Feyenoord on Thursday.

UEFA Youth League

Giovanni Reyna started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Barcelona on Wednesday.

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 90 minutes for Barcelona.

Taylor Booth started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Johan Gomez dressed but did not play in Porto’s 3-0 second leg win over Domzale on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-2 draw with Millwall on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 4-0 win over Preston North End on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 77 minutes for Derby County.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in QPR’s 4-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-2 loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT for Sunderland.

Scotland

FA Cup Replay

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 3-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX Quarterfinals

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 3-0 first leg win over Queretaro on Wednesday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress for Queretaro.

William Yarbrough did not dress in Club Leon’s 3-3 first leg draw Morelia on Wednesday.