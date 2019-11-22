Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie and Sargent square off

Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent started next to each other on Tuesday in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Nations League win against Cuba, and will be on opposite sides this weekend as they return to club action in the Bundesliga.

McKennie and Schalke will take on Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday. McKennie featured in both of the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League wins last week, while Sargent scored a pair of goals in his lone appearance against Cuba.

Schalke sits seventh in the table and a win paired with other results could see McKennie’s squad move up as high as second place by weekend’s end. David Wagner could use McKennie in a variety of ways against Werder Bremen, who are struggling for points.

Werder Bremen sits two points clear of the relegation zone and has only two wins from its opening 11 matches. Sargent has two goals and two assists in 10 appearances and could be in for a physical showdown against his in-form counterpart.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic will aim to help Chelsea knock off Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Deandre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Aston Villa in the final EPL match this weekend. Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales face a tough task in the form of Bayern Munich. Two young American defenders will go head-to-head in the EFL Championship as Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic visit Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa take on Puebla in Liga MX play, Sergino Dest and Ajax face Heracles, and Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro take on FC Copenhagen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Brentford on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face MK Dons on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

FA trophy

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face West Ham United on Friday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Swansea City on Friday.

premier league international cup

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Benfica B on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Koln on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Nuremberg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Darmstadt on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Carl Zeiss Jena on Friday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Meppen on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face 1860 Munchen on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face Schalding-Heining on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face VfB Oldenburg on Sunday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face RW Oberhausen on Saturday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Alemannia Aachen on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Wuppertaler on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Niendorfer on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Heracles on Saturday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face De Graafschap on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NAC Breda on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Konyaspor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Aalborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers FC on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sporting Gijon on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Dijon on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Clermont Foot on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Admira Moedling on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panathinaikos on Sunday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Kevin Silva and Hearts on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hamilton Academic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Ayr United on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Apoel Nicosia on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Spezia on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Xamax on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Gimnasia on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente are off this weekend.

South Korea

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Jeonbuk on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Puebla on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Morelia on Saturday.

ascenso MX playoffs

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Atlante on Saturday.