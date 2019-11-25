Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, Palmer-Brown, and more

Wolfsburg returned to Bundesliga play on Saturday and John Brooks helped the team earn a shutout win.

Brooks and Wolfsburg held their own against Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 victory which bumped them to seventh in the Bundesliga table. Despite allowing nine Frankfurt shots on goal, Wolfsburg would hang on after scoring a goal in each half. Brooks won five of his eight duels in the match, while making 11 clearances and making six recoveries. The win for Wolfsburg snapped a four-match winless streak in all competitions and sets them up for a Europa League trip to Ukraine this week.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream helped Fulham to a 2-1 London Derby win over Queens Park Rangers. Christian Pulisic failed to do much in Chelsea’s 2-1 road loss to Manchester City. Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales both played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Erik Palmer-Brown helped Austria Wien to a league win, Niko Hamalainen played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s home victory, and Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United downed MK Dons on the road.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over QPR on Friday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Stoke City.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-2 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

FA trophy

Jordan Adebayo-Smith started and played 66 minutes in Boston United’s 1-0 loss to Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

Premier League Cup U-23

Indiana Vassilev started and played 72 minutes in Aston Villa’s 4-0 loss to West Ham United on Friday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Friday.

Premier League International Cup

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Benfica B on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play in Paderborn’s 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play for Werder Bremen.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 4-1 win over Koln on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood started and played 60 minutes in Hamburg’s 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Julian Green did not dress (Injury) in Greuther Furth’s 0-0 draw with Nuremberg on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Darmstadt on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played four minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-0 win over Carl Zeiss Jena on Friday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Meppen on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 1-1 draw with 1860 Munchen on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Malik McLemore started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth II’s 1-0 loss to Schalding-Heining on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face VfB Oldenburg on Sunday.

Brady Scott dressed but did not play in Koln II’s 1-1 draw with RW Oberhausen on Saturday.

Blaine Ferri did not dress for Greuther Furth II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Taylor Booth started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson dressed but did not play in FC Energie Cottbus’ 3-1 loss to Niendorfer on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Schalke’s 1-0 win over Wuppertaler on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund’s scheduled match with Alemannia Aachen was postponed on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 23 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 2-1 win over FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 65 minutes in Jong PSV’s 4-1 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 2-1 win over NAC Breda on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Oostende on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 0-0 draw with Anderlecht on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Anderlecht.

Chris Durkin did not dress in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 loss to Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 1-0 win over Konyaspor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 4-0 loss to Aalborg on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over Randers FC on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 win over Sporting Gijon on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played four minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 loss to Dijon on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-1 draw with Clermont Foot on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 0-0 draw with Admira Moedling on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg drew SKN St. Poelten 2-2 on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Panetolikos’ 0-0 draw with Panathinaikos on Sunday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-0 win over Hearts on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress for Hearts.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-1 win over Hamilton Academic on Sunday.

Scottish Cup

James Murphy started and played 45 minutes in Arbroath’s 1-1 draw with Auchinieck Talbot on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams started and played 88 minutes in Pafos FC’s 3-0 loss to Apoel Nicosia on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Spezia on Sunday.

Switzerland

Pro League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 4-1 win over Xamax on Sunday.

Argentina

Super Liga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Gimnasia on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente are off this weekend.

South Korea

Mix Diskerud started and played 69 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-1 draw with Jeonbuk on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-0 loss to Puebla on Friday.

Fernando Arce started and played 79 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 loss to Club Leon on Friday.

William Yarbrough did not dress for Club Leon.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-1 win over Morelia on Saturday.

ascenso MX playoffs

Tony Alfaro came off the bench and played eight minutes in Zacatepec’s 1-0 second leg win over Atlante on Saturday. Zacatepec advanced on 1-0 aggregate.