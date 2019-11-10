Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Pulisic, Ariyibi, and more

Christian Pulisic is on fire for English Premier League side Chelsea.

The 21-year-old registered his fifth league goal in his last three matches on Saturday, scoring in a 2-0 home derby win over Crystal Palace. Pulisic played 80 minutes at Stamford Bridge, but continued his terrific run of form to help Chelsea jump to third in the EPL standings.

Pulisic was in the right place at the right time to head home after Michy Batshuayi’s shot was deflected. The point was Pulisic’s sixth in his last eight appearances in all competitions. Now after helping Chelsea to another league win this season, Pulisic will head into U.S. Men’s National Team duty this week.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin recorded his first goal of the season for Newcastle United, while Emmanuel Sabbi also scored in league play for Hobro. Erik Palmer-Brown registered his first assist of the season in a 2-1 win for Austria Wien. Weston McKennie went head-to-head against Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales in a 3-3 Bundesliga draw. Ian Harkes went the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 derby win for Dundee United.

Julian Green scored on a tremendous free kick for Greuther Furth, Gboly Ariyibi scored his first goal for Greek side Panetolikos, and Matt Miazga helped Reading to a shutout win over Luton Town.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 73 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 4-2 win over Barnsley on Saturday.

fa cup

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 win over Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Boston United’s 4-1 win over Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-3 loss to Watford on Sunday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-3 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started, made TWO saves, and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played nine minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Freiburg on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play in Paderborn’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 4-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 loss to Sandhausen on Saturday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 4-0 loss to FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over Magdeburg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-0 loss to 1860 Munich on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 3-0 loss to Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Malik McLemore started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth II’s 1-0 loss to FC Schweinfurt on Saturday.

Brady Scott dressed but did not play in Koln II’s 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Michael Edwards dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg II’s 3-0 win over SC Weiche Flensburg on Saturday.

Blaine Ferri did not dress for Greuther Furth II.

u-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Giovanni Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 71 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 5-1 win over Kickers Offenbach on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 65 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Bochum on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson came off the bench and played eight minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’ 7-1 loss to Hannover on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Ajax’s 4-0 win over FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 6-1 loss to Heracles on Saturday.

Desevio Payne is OUT (Injury) for FC Emmen.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with Telstar on Friday.

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 5-1 win over FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Chris Durkin dressed but did not play in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 3-1 loss to Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Besiktas’ 1-0 win over Denizlispor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-2 draw with Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress for Nordsjaellland.

Michael Lansing did not dress in Horsens’ 2-1 win over Silkeborg on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Girona on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played one minute in Rennes’ 3-1 win over Amiens on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-1 draw with Guingamp on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-1 win over Mattersburg on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Wolfsberger 3-0 on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 3-2 loss to NFC Volos on Saturday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-2 draw with Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Livingston on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 5-2 win over St. Mirren on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Dundee FC on Friday.

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 3-0 win over Inverness CT on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams did not dress in Pafos FC’s 1-1 draw with Enosis Paralimni on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Chievo Verona on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 4-3 loss to Young Boys on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 2-1 win over Godoy Cruz on Saturday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi are off until Nov. 24th.

South Korea

The K-League is off until Nov. 23rd.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 2-0 win over San Luis on Saturday.

William Yarborough did not dress in Club Leon’s 4-0 loss to Toluca on Saturday.

Fernando Arce did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 4-0 loss to Monterrey on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-2 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro started and played 68 minutes in Zacatepec’s 2-1 loss to Cafetaleros on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 0-0 draw with Mineros on Thursday.