Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Sabbi, Morales, and more

For the second-consecutive match and the third appearance in his last six, Emmanuel Sabbi scored for Danish Superliagen side Hobro.

The 21-year-old forward scored from a beautifully taken free kick in the 31st minute of Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Odense on Sunday. Sabbi curled a right-footed kick into the top-left corner for his fifth league goal of the season.

Although Sabbi got on the scoresheet for the second week in a row, Hobro could not fight back for a point as their winless run was extended to six matches. Currently sitting in 12th place in the Superliga table, Hobro are 10 points from the playoff places and next host Nordsjaelland on Nov. 10th.

Elsewhere, Eric Lichaj helped Hull City shut out Fulham in a league win, while Antonee Robinson played the full 90 in Wigan Athletic’s loss to Swansea City. Christian Pulisic scored for the second-consecutive league match in a row, Weston McKennie helped Schalke outlast Augsburg away from home, and Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales shutdown Koln in a home derby win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 83 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Southend United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

National league

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Telford United on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Kyle Scott and Newcastle United on Monday.

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Norwich City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-2 win over Augsburg on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started, made ONE save, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 win over Koln on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 81 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play in Paderborn’s 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Friday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 8-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over Darmstadt on Saturday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with Wehen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 1-1 draw with Sandhausen on Friday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Magdeburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Zwickau on Friday.

Chris Richards started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 5-3 loss to Meppen on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth II’s 2-1 loss to TSV Rain/Lech on Saturday,

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 3-0 win over HSC Hannover on Sunday.

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 4-2 win over Bonner SC on Sunday.

Malik McLemore did not dress for Greuther Furth II.

u-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez started, scored ONE goal, and played 82 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-2 win over Hamburg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 56 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 win over Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson dressed but did not play in FC Energie Cottbus’s 2-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 3-0 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play in Ajax’s 4-2 win over PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Roda JC Kerkrade on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Volendam on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-0 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Chris Durkin dressed but did not play in Sint-Truiden’s 1-0 win over Oostende on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 2-1 win over Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Odense on Sunday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 28 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Aarhus on Sunday.

Michael Lansing did not dress (Suspension) in Horsens’ 1-1 draw with Esbjerg on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played nine minutes in Tenerife’s 0-0 draw with SD Huesca on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes’ scheduled match with Nimes was postponed on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 win over Rodez on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 loss to LASK on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg defeated Mattersburg 3-0 on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Panetolikos’ 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Malmo’s 5-0 win over Orebro on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Hammarby’s 4-1 win over Hacken on Saturday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler did not dress in Syrianska’s 2-0 loss to Halmstads on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-0 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday.

League Cup

Matt Polster and Rangers face Kevin Silva and Hearts on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 3-0 win over Inverness CT on Saturday.

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 2-1 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face AEL Limasson on Monday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played one minute in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Cittadella on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-0 win over Sion on Saturday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora and Independiente face San Lorenzo on Sunday.

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Arsenal Sarandi’s 5-1 loss to Boca Juniors on Sunday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud started and played 80 minutes in Ulsan Hyundai’s 1-0 win over FC Seoul on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Morelia on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Juarez on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 0-0 draw with Tigres on Saturday.

ascenso MX

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face UA Edo Mexico on Monday.

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-0 loss to Alebrijes on Saturday.