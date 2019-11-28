Atletico Madrid-Barcelona headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Coming in fresh off of a 3-1 midweek Champions League win over German giants Borussia Dortmund, La Liga-leading Barcelona is thriving heading into the weekend with star-striker Antoine Griezmann visiting his old club, Atletico Madrid for the first time in Barca colors on Sunday.

Though Barcelona sits atop of the La Liga table, it’s only by goal differential heading into the weekend while Atletico sits in fourth, but only three points behind, making Sunday’s showdown critical for Barca’s campaign to win its third consecutive league title.

Also on Sunday, Budesliga-leading Borussia Moenchengladbach hosts fourth-placed Freiburg as it carries a one point lead over Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig before the weekend action begins.

Elsewhere, quarterfinal second-leg matchups of Liga MX playoff action roll on in Mexico, headlined by Sunday’s matchups of Club America vs Tigres, and Santos Laguna vs Monterrey.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Schalke 04 vs Union Berlin

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Valladolid

Ligue 1

2:45p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Brest

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Boavista

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Fulham

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Watford

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30a.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Paderborn vs RB Leipzig

12:30p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid

10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Eibar

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Mallorca vs Real Betis

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Villarreal

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Atalanta

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Torino

2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Lecce

Ligue 1

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Dijon

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Angers SCO

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Marítimo

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Morelia vs León

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Querétaro

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – ATK vs Mumbai City

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs Sparta Rotterdam

1:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Fortuna Sittard vs Groningen

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Heracles vs ADO Den Haag

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Göztepe vs Fenerbahçe

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Arsenal

9 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

11:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Everton

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, Telemundo – Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Freiburg

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1,fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Leganés

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Granada

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Osasuna

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Levante

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. – ESPN+– Inter vs SPAL

9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Lazio vs Udinese

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs AC Milan

12 p.m. – ESPN+– Napoli vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Roma

Ligue 1

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs PSG

Liga MX

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. -TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Tigres UANL

Australian A-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western United vs Sydney FC

2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Chinese Super League

2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shanghai Shenhua

2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Shanghai SIPG vs Shenzhen Ruby

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Goa

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle

10:45 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs VVV

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Emmen vs PSV

Super Lig

8:30a.m. –fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Antalyaspor

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray