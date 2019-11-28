Atletico Madrid-Barcelona headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Coming in fresh off of a 3-1 midweek Champions League win over German giants Borussia Dortmund, La Liga-leading Barcelona is thriving heading into the weekend with star-striker Antoine Griezmann visiting his old club, Atletico Madrid for the first time in Barca colors on Sunday.
Though Barcelona sits atop of the La Liga table, it’s only by goal differential heading into the weekend while Atletico sits in fourth, but only three points behind, making Sunday’s showdown critical for Barca’s campaign to win its third consecutive league title.
Also on Sunday, Budesliga-leading Borussia Moenchengladbach hosts fourth-placed Freiburg as it carries a one point lead over Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig before the weekend action begins.
Elsewhere, quarterfinal second-leg matchups of Liga MX playoff action roll on in Mexico, headlined by Sunday’s matchups of Club America vs Tigres, and Santos Laguna vs Monterrey.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Schalke 04 vs Union Berlin
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Valladolid
Ligue 1
2:45p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Brest
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Boavista
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Fulham
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs Manchester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs West Ham United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Watford
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund
9:30a.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Paderborn vs RB Leipzig
12:30p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
La Liga
7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid
10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Eibar
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Mallorca vs Real Betis
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Villarreal
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Atalanta
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Torino
2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Lecce
Ligue 1
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Dijon
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Angers SCO
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Marítimo
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV – Morelia vs León
10:05 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Querétaro
Australian A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – ATK vs Mumbai City
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs Sparta Rotterdam
1:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Fortuna Sittard vs Groningen
2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Heracles vs ADO Den Haag
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Göztepe vs Fenerbahçe
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Arsenal
9 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
11:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Everton
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, Telemundo – Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Freiburg
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1,fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Sevilla vs Leganés
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Granada
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Osasuna
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Levante
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. – ESPN+– Inter vs SPAL
9 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Lazio vs Udinese
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs AC Milan
12 p.m. – ESPN+– Napoli vs Bologna
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Roma
Ligue 1
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Monaco vs PSG
Liga MX
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Santos Laguna
10 p.m. -TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Tigres UANL
Australian A-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western United vs Sydney FC
2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Sydney FC
Chinese Super League
2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shanghai Shenhua
2 a.m. –ESPN+ – Shanghai SIPG vs Shenzhen Ruby
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Goa
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Twente vs Ajax
8:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle
10:45 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs VVV
2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Emmen vs PSV
Super Lig
8:30a.m. –fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Antalyaspor
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray
