SBISoccer.com

Fire, USMNT player Mihailovic training with FC Nuremberg

Fire, USMNT player Mihailovic training with FC Nuremberg

European Soccer

Fire, USMNT player Mihailovic training with FC Nuremberg

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Chicago Fire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is currently training with 2. Bundesliga outfit FC Nuremberg.

The club announced the news on Tuesday via Twitter.  “In Djordje Mihailovic, we have an interesting attacking player from the Chicago Fire training with the club for a few days. The five times U.S. national team player is using the MLS break to get a first-hand impression of the club’s surroundings.”

The 21-year-old Mihailovic missed most of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL, but bounced back for the Fire in 2019. He made 27 appearances for the club, scoring three goals. He has also earned five caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, scoring one goal back in January.

Mihailovic was not called into Gregg Berhalter’s squad for Concacaf Nations League play in November. He most recently featured for the U.S. Under-23s in their recent camp.

Nuremberg is currently 14th in the 2. Bundesliga this season, following its relegation from the top-flight.

, , , European Soccer, MLS- Chicago Fire

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

International duty rolls on this week with several more sides punching their tickets into the 2020 European Tournament. Several teams qualified this weekend such as England, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, and (…)

More SBI
Home