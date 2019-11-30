Germany, Portugal, France drawn together in headlining group for 2020 European Championship

European heavyweights Germany, France, and Portugal will all battle each other in the headlining group for the 2020 European Championship.

All six groups for next summer’s tournament were determined on Saturday in Bucharest with four spots still up for grabs. 2016 European winners Portugal and 2018 World Cup champs France will be joined by three-time winners Germany in Group F. There will be plenty of marquee figures in the group with Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, and Manuel Neuer headlining the lengthy list.

Group D will see Croatia and England be the early favorites to advance after being ranked in the top ten of FIFA’s recent rankings. Croatia ousted England in the semifinals of the World Cup, erasing a first-half deficit to defeat the Three Lions in extra time.

European Championship debutants Finland face stiff competition in Group B with the likes of Belgium, Russia, and Denmark rounding out their group. Elsewhere, Group A are led by favorites Italy, as well as Gareth Bale and Wales.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the knockout stage of the tournament, while four of the top six third-place finishers will also advance.

Group stage play begins on June 12th across numerous European countries.

Here’s all of the groups for the 2020 UEFA European Championship:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D (A)*

Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F: Play-off winner A (D)*, Portugal, France, Germany

Here are the playoff ties, which will take place in March-April 2020:

Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia

Path D: Georgia v Belarus, North Macedonia v Kosovo