Green scores from wicked free kick, continues strong season with Furth

Julian Green is one player who has yet to receive a call-in with the U.S. Men’s National Team under Gregg Berhalter, despite being one of the top performing American players in Europe this season.

Saturday saw Green score his fourth goal of the season in all competitions, this from a wonderfully taken free kick. Although, Furth fell 3-2 on the road at Sandhausen, Green was one of the team’s top performers in Saturday’s contest.

Green roofed his shot into the top-corner to give Greuther Furth the lead in lead against Sandhausen. He played the full 90 minutes for Furth, while also helping set up the team’s second goal later in the second-half.

He finished with an 82% passing completion rate, six won duels, two won aerial battles, and made six recoveries.

The 24-year-old has started every 2. Bundesliga match for Furth this campaign, helping the club remain near the promotion places. Saturday’s loss sees them in fifth place, five points out of the promotion playoff spot.