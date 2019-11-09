Green scores from wicked free kick, continues strong season with Furth

Julian Green is one player who has yet to receive a call-in with the U.S. Men’s National Team under Gregg Berhalter, despite being one of the top performing American players in Europe this season.
Saturday saw Green score his fourth goal of the season in all competitions, this from a wonderfully taken free kick. Although, Furth fell 3-2 on the road at Sandhausen, Green was one of the team’s top performers in Saturday’s contest.
Green roofed his shot into the top-corner to give Greuther Furth the lead in lead against Sandhausen. He played the full 90 minutes for Furth, while also helping set up the team’s second goal later in the second-half.
He finished with an 82% passing completion rate, six won duels, two won aerial battles, and made six recoveries.
The 24-year-old has started every 2. Bundesliga match for Furth this campaign, helping the club remain near the promotion places. Saturday’s loss sees them in fifth place, five points out of the promotion playoff spot.
From today’s performance it’s clear he’s notWORTHY of a call up. Do NOT question Greg. He knows best. He is a superior talent evaluator and game and man manager. Nothing to see here.
Zack Steffen isn’t injured, he is starting today. Why not in usmnt camp?(GGG sucks that’s why)
I know and Mckennie is playing CB. I wonder would Mckennie and Brooks be a good CB combo for the nats.
What position does he play for Fürth?
He’d been most commonly used as an 8….Box-to-Box CM. In the terms of Berhaulter’s system he’d be in direct competition with Roldan & McKennie who play directly in front of a CDM (Adams, Bradley, Trapp).
Obviously Roldan is the superior player, which is why Green & Holmes were left of the most recent rosters.
It’s interesting that playing as an 8 he has 4 goals and 0 assists in 13 games.
Yea no reason to call this guy in
