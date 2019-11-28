Happy Thanksgiving from the team at SBI Soccer

It is Thanksgiving Day in the United States, that day of the year you come to SBI looking for a soccer fix and find this familiar waving turkey greeting you.

It was a good year in American soccer, and not least of which because we were able to put more time between now and the disappointment of 2018. This year saw Christian Pulisic’s big move to Chelsea, the U.S. Under-20 World Cup team reach the quarterfinals in impression fashion, and the U.S. Women’s National Team win a second straight World Cup, doing so in inspiring fashion.

Was it all good news in 2019? Of course not, but I’m a firm believer that the sport is heading in a very good direction, and with a USA-based World Cup just six years away, I can’t help but feel like good times are ahead.

With that in mind, here is what I’m most thankful for in 2019:

The SBI readers, who help make running this site worthwhile. The SBI staff that helps keep the site rolling on a daily basis, and has helped us complete our 12th full year as an independent soccer news website. The success that so many former SBI staff members are continuing to enjoy in the soccer world, including standout writers like Avi Creditor at SI.com and Pablo Maurer and Sam Stejkal at The Athletic, to name just a few of the talents we have been lucky enough to have pass through SBI. My 22nd year as a reporter, a milestone that definitely makes me feel old, but one that makes me appreciative of the experiences and opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to have. A growing soccer fan base in the United States, a fan base that is getting smarter and more demanding by the year, which is a great thing for the game in this country. An ever-improving community of content creators in American soccer who are helping raise the bar, from the dream team at The Athletic, to the hilarious Cooligans, and so many more helping provide quality content for that booming American soccer audience. The continued growth of professional soccer in the United States, including an MLS that will soon grow to 26 teams in 2020. The chance to travel to Spain for the first time, and experience a Real Madrid-Barcelona match in person. Being able to visit Germany again, and get a first-hand look at some thrilling Bundesliga action was also a great experience. The opportunity to cover my 11th Concacaf Gold Cup, and 18th straight MLS Cup final. Last, but certainly not least, I am thankful to my family for being understanding about all the trips I take and all the soccer I watch.

These are just some of the things I’m grateful for when it comes to 2019. I’m sure I could make this list twice as long.

Now it’s your turn. What will you be giving thanks for as a soccer fan today?

Share yours below (And have a Happy Thanksgiving).