Ledezma, Richards, Mendez headline USMNT Under-23 roster for November tournament

Richard Ledezma, Chris Richards, and Alex Mendez headline the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team for the upcoming United International Football Festival tournament.

Jason Kreis called in 24 players for November’s camp, which continues team preparations for the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Five MLS-based players will join the team in Spain after being called into a USMNT pre-camp, which began on Nov. 2nd.

Richards, Ledezma, and Mendez are three players continuing to rise through U.S. Soccer ranks, while Brady Scott is the only call in without a U-23 cap yet.

Djordje Mihailovic is one of five players who have already been capped at the senior level since the start of 2018. Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jonathan Lewis, and Jeremy Ebobisse are the other four who have been capped by the senior team.

Also included are Philadelphia Union products Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, Minnesota United’s Mason Toye and Hassani Dotson, and New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan.

The U.S. will face Brazil on Nov. 14th before facing either Argentina or Chile in the final or third-place match on Nov. 17th.

Here’s a closer look at the 24-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.; 2/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.; 4/0), Brady Scott (Köln/GER; Petaluma, Calif.; 0/0)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City/ENG; Southend-On-Sea, England; 11/1); Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.; 1/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.; 2/0), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.; 2/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; Bear, Del.; 2/0), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich/GER; Birmingham, Ala.; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic; Liverpool, England; 2/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; Colorado Springs, Colo.; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.; 1/0), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; Katy, Texas; 1/0), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.; 2/0), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Phoenix, Ariz.; 1/0), Alex Mendez (Ajax/NED; Los Angeles, Calif.; 2/0), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Lemont, Ill.; 4/0), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.; 0/0)

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.; 2/0), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; Paradise Valley, Ariz.; 2/2), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, Fla.; 1/1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Hobro IK/DEN; Libertyville, Ill.; 2/0), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah; 1/0), Mason Toye (Minnesota United FC; South Orange, N.J.; 2/2)