Morris, Pulisic, McKennie headline U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year nominees

Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headlined the six U.S. Men’s National Team players nominated for U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year award.

Joining McKennie, Pulisic, and Morris in the running are Tim Ream, Aaron Long, and Gyasi Zardes. All six players have made numerous appearances for the USMNT this calendar year, helping the team reach the Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

Pulisic scored five goals in 11 appearances for the USMNT in 2019, while also transitioning domestically in England with Chelsea. The 21-year-old did not play in the USMNT’s Nations League wins in November over Canada and Cuba, but will be expected back for international duty in 2020.

McKennie made 12 USMNT appearances in 2019, scoring five goals and continuing to play a vital role in Gregg Berhalter’s side. He also registered the fastest hat-trick in USMNT history in a 7-0 win over Cuba in September,

Aaron Long turned in 14 appearances this year, scoring three goals for the USMNT. After a strong season domestically with the New York Red Bulls, Long has continued to grow into a top defensive option for the National Team.

Morris had the biggest jump with the USMNT this calendar year, leading the team in assists in 14 appearances. 2019 saw Morris total 18 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for club and country.

Zardes led the USMNT with six goals in 2019, while continuing to bring a veteran presence to the offensive attack. His two-goal performance against Canada in November helped the USMNT exact revenge against its North America rivals.

Ream totaled 14 appearances in 2019, the most of his career in a single calendar year. He wore the captain’s armband six times, with the USMNT posting a 4-1-1 record in those matches.

Votes for U.S. Soccer Player of the Year awards are collected from respective National Team coaches, National Team players who have earned a cap in 2019, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, National Women’s Soccer League head coaches for the USWNT and American soccer league (MLS and USL) head coaches for the USMNT, select media members and former players and administrators. In addition, select college coaches vote for the USWNT award.