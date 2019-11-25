Medunjanin, Acosta headline quartet of selections in MLS Waiver Draft

FC Cincinnati already had a handful of defensive midfielders on its roster, but couldn’t pass on a chance to add one who could provide a real upgrade.

The 2019 expansion side made Haris Medunjanin the first selection in Monday’s MLS Waiver Draft. Medunjanin was one of four players selected, with Danilo Acosta, Jeff Caldwell and Gregg Ranjitsingh also being chosen.

Medunjanin made 98 starts for the Philadelphia Union in his three seasons with the club. The 34-year-old recorded five goals and 30 assists between the regular season and playoffs, playing every minute for the Union in 2019. Medunjanin was not re-signed this offseason and should step in and start for FC Cincinnati if the two sides can reach an agreement on a contract.

The New England Revolution selected Caldwell, one of two goalkeepers chosen on Monday. T he 19th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Caldwell has yet to make his MLS debut. In order to acquire Caldwell, New England traded their second-round pick in the 2020 SuperDraft to Orlando City to move up in Monday’s Waiver Draft.

Minnesota United selected Greg Ranjitsingh. The Loons currently have Dayne St. Clair as their only goalkeeper under contract for 2020, but are reportedly working to bring back MLS goalkeeper of the year Vito Mannone, who returned to Reading FC after his loan with Minnesota United came to an end. Ranjitsingh made two league appearances for the Lions in 2019. The 26-year-old won two USL Championships with Louisville City prior to joining Orlando City.

The LA Galaxy made Acosta the final selection of the waiver draft. A product of Real Salt Lake’s Academy, Acosrta spent 2019 on loan with Orlando City, making eight appearances. Acosta made 29 total appearances in his time with Real Salt Lake.

Players who were not selected in the MLS waiver draft are now free to sign with the team of their choice.